READING – School Superintendent Dr. Tom Milaschewski had the support of the School Committee and the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC). But the Select Board? The five people who had the final say on his request for $2 million in ARPA funds? That was another story, and he wasn’t making any assumptions on the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
“None at all,” said Milaschewski.
But at 8:15 p.m., Milaschewski and the school community had their answer. The Select Board voted 5-0 in support of allocating $2 million of the town’s $7.25 million in ARPA funds to the schools to purchase a new literacy curriculum. The vote was greeted by applause in Town Hall, from a room filled with school supporters.
“I would like to thank the Select Board for their support tonight. I think that we’re really encouraged and thankful for their support. We think that this has the potential to be a game changer for our students across the district in terms of literacy outcome. Thank you to the Select Board, thank you to the RAAC committee and thank you to the School Committee for their continued support in moving our district forward.”
The vote was the end result of a week-long communications campaign by all involved. Select Board members talked to Milaschewski. School Committee members talked to Select Board members. And Select Board members talked to neighbors, friends, and others in the community.
“We didn’t go into tonight having any understanding of where exactly we’d land,” said Milaschewski. “Our goal was to make sure we spent as much time with people who are School Committee members, talking to Select Board members to make sure all their questions were answered so they could make an informed decision. I had the chance to talk to most Select Board members to answer any questions they had.”
Milaschewski also brought an impressive group with him to the meeting. It included Assistant Superintendent Sarah Hardy, Joshua Eaton Principal Caitlin Shelburne, Wood End Principal Joanne King, Killam School Principal Sarah Leveque, Wood End 4th grade teacher Keri DiNapoli, Killam 5th grade teacher Tonia McGuire, and Killam School kindergarten teacher Erica Boran.
Each spoke passionately in support of the new curriculum, a program called American Reading Company (ARC) Core.
“We feel confident that this is something that can be a game changer,” said DiNapoli.
School Committee chair Tom Wise spoke of his committee’s 6-0 vote last week in support of the new curriculum, a vote that had them, “bouncing off the walls in excitement. We are all in on this.”
The communication effort also helped the schools earn two votes that were questionable going in.
At last Wednesday’s meeting of the RAAC, Select Board chair Mark Dockser was the lone no vote in a 6-1 decision in favor of giving schools the $2 million they requested. Tuesday night Dockser voted to support the request.
What changed?
“I had a lot of questions,” said Dockser. “Things came down very quickly as a result of them getting their numbers the day before the RAAC meeting. I wasn’t able to process everything. I met quite a bit with the Superintendent actually, and I met with all the School Committee members and I met with a lot of community members. I was looking for alternative funding mechanisms and came to the conclusion that ARPA was the right one. I processed that, didn’t see another solution, and that this was a high priority and I was willing to say yes.
“This was a really big step forward for the town. It’s clearly a priority and everybody has come together unanimously to get it done. So, let’s do it.”
Vice chair Karen Herrick attended the RAAC meeting and expressed concerns about the four-year time frame as well as the reliance on ARPA funds for the new curriculum. But she supported the school request Tuesday.
“I still have the process and financial concerns,” said Herrick. “I do think they made efforts to reassure us that they are going to continue to go after alternative funds, more DESE grants can come through and they will apply for them and that will reduce the amount we need to contribute. I also suggested that he (Milaschewski) reach out to Senator Lewis and they were able to connect. I still have my concerns but I saw the good faith effort they were putting forward to address other funding sources.”
To Milaschewski, a process that started in November of 2020, was pushed over the finish line in the past week.
“We put a lot of work into this. Our teachers and our team put a lot of work into moving to this point. I think we spent a lot of time over the past couple days talking to different members of our community, making sure they understood our ask, made sure they understood the why. Yes of course, we’re thrilled on the inside but at the same time we understand the hard work starts now.”
His first act is to get word to the staff of the good news. With the vote at 8:15 p.m., that may have taken place before the end of the Select Board meeting at 10:15 p.m. Then …
“Step two is we’re starting to get our curriculum materials ordered. Then we can get the materials in the hands of our teachers right away. And start to set up professional development, ideally to have some PD before this year closes.”
Following the school vote, the unanimously board approved using $650,000 in ARPA funds to help lower water and sewer rates. Then it was time to set the FY23 water and sewer rates and the board approved Town Manager Fidel Maltez’s plan of a FY23 combined rate of $22.27, an increase of 2.2 percent. That total also included the use of $650,000 in water reserve funds to hold the rate increase down.
With the town’s commitment to schools and to holding down the water rate increase to 2.2 percent, it leaves $4.6 million in ARPA money still available. RAAC meets again May 24 to discuss where to spend the now shrinking pot of federal money.
For those unfamiliar, ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program totaling $1.9 trillion that was signed into law a year ago. It is designed to help states and local governments recover from the health pandemic. Reading’s slice of the pie was roughly $7.6 million. That figure dropped to $7.25 million when the Select Board authorized former Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to use approximately $250,000 to buy Covid test kits and masks last year.
That money can’t be spent just anywhere. It must be spent on one-time expenses related to Covid-19. There are many opinions on where the money should be spent, and this is where RAAC comes in. RAAC serves as an advisory committee to the Reading Select Board. Only the Select Board can actually spend the money and Tuesday night it spent $2,650,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.