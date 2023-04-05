READING - In a show of support for the town’s current political structure, Reading’s citizenry swept all incumbent elected officials back into office during municipal elections on Tuesday.
According to unofficial election results posted by Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office last night, Select Board vice chair Karen Herrick topped the ticket in a three-way race for two seats on the municipality’s most prominent elected board.
The top vote getter in four of Reading’s eight neighborhood voting districts - including Precincts 4, 5, 6, and 7 - Herrick finished the day with just 29 more votes than second-place finisher and fellow Select Board incumbent Carlo Bacci. Gemme’s office, which will finalize the election results in the coming days, says unofficial tallies show 2,400 ballots being cast for Herrick compared to Bacci’s 2,371 votes.
The Reading Chronicle reached out to Herrick for comments about her election victory early Wednesday morning, but reporters had not heard back from her as of presstime today.
Bacci, who topped the Select Board’s ticket in 2020 to capture his inaugural term in office, eked out just a 17-ballot margin of victory over third-place challenger Melissa Murphy.
Bacci, who has clashed with Herrick over various issues during the past two years, earlier this winter emerged as an early supporter of newcomer Murphy and both Select Board hopefuls appeared together at a campaign kickoff event last February in a Reading Center restaurant.
With the duo also teaming up to criticize Herrick’s record during a candidates’ forum sponsored by RCTV last month, both election contenders could also be spotted yesterday holding signs together outside of Reading’s central polling station at the RMHS Field House.
On Wednesday morning, Bacci voiced disappointment that Murphy was not swept into office alongside him yesterday. Explaining he has found Herrick to be difficult to work during his first term on the Select Board, the local businessman did express a willingness to put his differences aside moving forward.
“It was a close race and not the outcome I wanted or what the town needed,” said Bacci of yesterday’s final election results. “Karen has been rude and disrespectful the last three years. She has an opportunity to work with the board and treat everyone equally.”
Murphy could not be reached for comment prior to presstime on Wednesday.
In the only other major contested race during Tuesday’s elections, incumbent Monette Verrier swept all eight voting precincts to top the ticket in a four-way race for two seats on the Library Board of Trustees. With unofficial election tallies showing 2,842 ballots being cast in the incumbent’s favor, Verrier cruised to victory last night with a comfortable 609 vote lead over second place finisher Christian Popp.
Popp, a Pine Ridge Road resident, now moves on to occupy the second open library board seat that is being vacated by current Library Board of Trustee Chairwoman Nina Pennacchio.
Finishing in distant third and fourth places in Tuesday’s four-way race for the library board were candidates Brian Curry and Michael Terry. Curry ultimately ended the night with 1,665 votes-of-support, while Terry had 1,454 ballots cast in his favor.
Also swept back into office yesterday in uncontested races were Town Moderator Alan Foulds, School Committee incumbents Erin Gaffen and Carla Nazzaro, and RMLD Commissioner Robert Coulter.
Reading’s citizenry also nominated dozens of neighbors to Town Meeting member posts on Tuesday (see page A9 for unofficial results).
According to Gemme’s office, roughly 22.5 percent of the town’s 20,421-person electorate cast a ballot in yesterday’s local elections. The turnout is a slight improvement over municipal election participation rates in 2022 and 2021, when between 18.1 and 20.6 percent of voters cast ballots at the polls.
