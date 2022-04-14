READING - Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski recently urged citizens to review and comment on his recently released entry-report findings.
During a video message broadcast late last week via RCTV, the first-year superintendent explained that the results of his months-long district analysis, promised by Milaschewski after his hiring back in July of 2021, was presented to the School Committee earlier this winter.
With that lengthy report since released to parents earlier this month through a school newsletter, the superintendent will soon begin to craft a strategic plan for the district based upon his findings.
“As the community knows, I committed to a structured entry process to guide my transition into the district as new superintendent back in July. Through this process, I met with a variety of different stakeholders to learn about the different strengths, challenges and opportunities facing our community,” he explained late last week in a pre-recorded message to the community.
“This document will serve as the foundation of the process ahead to revise our district strategic plan,” Milaschewski continued. “So given the importance of this document, I would really appreciate the community to share any questions, concerns, thoughts or feedback.”
In mid-February, the superintendent appraised the School Committee about what he considered as the district’s greatest strengths and areas where he felt greater focus is needed.
After spending months meeting families, educators, union leaders, local politicians, and community civic leaders, Milaschewski reported being quite impressed with educators commitment to students’ overall development and sense of well-being. He also concluded that the community as a whole takes enormous pride in its school system.
“There’s a strong sense of community thanks to our neighborhood schools [that’s] evident in family interactions at drop-off and pickup,” the superintendent explained in a report to the School Committee earlier this winter. “We have strong community ties facilitated by small neighborhood schools, phenomenal PTO fundraising and involvement, dedicated and informed teachers, and investment in character education and mental health.”
Milaschewski did note that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on both students and educators alike. Over the past two years, the superintendent pointed out, local educators and data from youth behavior surveys have identified a need for greater social-emotional program supports to help children and teens struggling with mental health issues.
At the same time, Reading, like many neighboring districts, also struggled to hire and retain burnt-out teaching and support staff. Looking ahead, Milaschewski wants to focus on full-day kindergarten program planning, the expansion of elementary and middle school enrichment programs, the further integration of technology into the learning process, and development of the district’s METCO program.
Academically, the superintendent wants to improve student assessments and intervention supports for Reading’s high-needs populations, which include students with disabilities, pupils from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, English learners, and students of color.
The superintendent also wants to create a supportive and inclusive culture within the district by engaging people from all backgrounds within the community and addressing issues of hate and racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.