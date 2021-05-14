READING – The School Committee last night (March 13) unanimously approved Supt. of Schools Dr. John Doherty’s choice for Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Learning and Teaching Sarah Hardy, a central office administrator for the Stoneham schools.
Dr. Doherty reported the selection of Hardy to replace Christine Kelley was a collaborative decision by himself, incoming Superintendent of Schools Thomas Milaschewski, school CFO Gail Dowd and Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Jen Stys who considered the candidates recommended by the search committee. According to Dr.Doherty there were 43 applicants for the post and nine were interviewed resulting in four finalists.
Hardy served as a Stoneham elementary school principal before being named an interim Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the current school year. Dr. Doherty said “she wore many hats” in the central office as several of the other administrators in Stoneham were on Covid leave this year. Hardy had also been a teacher in Chelmsford and Lowell and obtained her undergraduate degree at Rivier University in Nashua, her Master in Education at UMASS Lowell and her Doctor of Education degree at Boston College.
Assistant Chair of the School Committee Tom Wise commented that Hardy universally came through the interview process with the team decision as the best person for the job.
School Committee chair Chuck Robinson thanked the people who participated in the selection process.
The three other finalists were Elizabeth Murray, the director of innovation and blended learning at Cambridge’s Prospect Hill Academy Charter School and a former middle school principal in Somerville, North Reading Middle School Principal Catherine O’Connell who was also formerly an assistant principal at Parker Middle School and a teacher in Reading, and Burlington Middle School principal Carl Purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.