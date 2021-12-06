By MAC CERULLO
READING - Much like in past cold-weather seasons, Reading is experiencing another COVID-19 spike and the town’s latest report indicates the surge is accelerating. According to the Reading Board of Health’s latest data published on Dec. 2, the town has 146 active cases, up significantly from 80 in the prior report two weeks earlier. On the plus side, there were only 18 active cases in the Reading Public Schools, down from 20 two weeks prior.
Overall Reading reported 146 new cases and is now up to 2,658 total cases since the pandemic began, which continues an apparent trend where the town has reported the same number of active cases and newly reported cases. The prior report listed 80 new cases and 80 active cases, which ideally indicates those who tested positive previously are recovering quickly.
Reading did report 80 recoveries in its latest report, bringing the total recovery count to 2,446, and the death toll remained flat at 50. There have also been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
Town Manager interviews and budget review
The Select Board has a big week planned, with a series of interviews for the three Town Manager finalists scheduled for Tuesday before holding presentations on several Town Department FY23 budgets on Wednesday.
The Town Manager interviews will begin Tuesday at 5 p.m., with Patrice Garvin scheduled to go first, followed by Fidel Maltez at 6 p.m. and Jennifer Phillips at 7 p.m. Following the interviews the board will also discuss and vote on an energy reduction plan and hear an update from the ad hoc Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee on their progress with the downtown parking plan.
Then on Wednesday at 7 p.m. the board will hear FY23 budget presentations regarding the finance, administrative services, public safety (fire/EMS, police/dispatchers and public health) and facilities departments. Both meetings will be held in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall and can be followed from home via Zoom and on RCTV.
Town executes financial deals to fund upcoming projects
After getting the green light from Town Meeting, town treasurer and assistant finance director Endri Kume moved ahead with plans to issue $12.2 million in 15-year bonds and $2 million in 1-year notes to fund a series of upcoming municipal projects.
The debt will finance upcoming town and school building energy improvements, the Reading Memorial High School stadium turf and track project, replacement of the Parker Middle School roof and office renovations at the Reading Police Station to accommodate the newly created Public Health department. The note proceeds will be used to finance a portion of the water tank project until a final decision on the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds is made.
Kume announced last week that Fidelity Capital Markets was the winning bidder on Bonds with an average interest rate of 1.086% and Oppenheimer & Co. was the winning bigger on Notes with a net interest cost of 0.464%. There were nine total bids for the bonds and three for the notes.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
Tuesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, Noon, Remote Meeting, Microsoft Teams.
Select Board, 5 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Conference Room, Zoom.
