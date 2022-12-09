With a passion for music, performance, writing, and English, Althea Culaba is an admirable, introspective, and passionate Senior here at Reading Memorial High school. Their artistic abilities and work ethic has led them to gain academic and musical recognition. Althea has brought many together through music, their experience as a Filipino-American and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Althea first attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School before going to Wood End Elementary for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade. They then attended Coolidge Middle school before coming to RMHS. This year Althea is taking a great lineup of advanced classes including AP Calculus BC, AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP Computer Science A, AP Literature, and AP US Government.
Althea is interested in majoring in English with a focus on Literature and Creative Writing. They are interested in becoming a freelance author, or English professor.
Althea's most exciting memory from high school has been under the stage lights and behind the microphone. They describe their first performance with their band as one of their most rewarding moments, “In October, I had the chance to play at a gig of over 200+ people with my band. We had practiced for over 2 months in preparation for it, holding practices every Friday night in my basement. Band members had all grown really close in that time, so once we were playing at the gig, our stage dynamic was naturally flowing. We had a setlist of 5 songs, 1 of which was an original, and our set was a hit.”
Althea explains how impactful this performance was on them and how it changed them as a person. “It was exhilarating performing and singing for such a large crowd of people after working so hard, and it was easily the most bold and courageous thing I’ve ever done. I’m more of a reserved person, but this band, and that gig opened up a side of me that I never knew existed.”
Althea has made a positive impact on their community by participating in community service. They have volunteered 40+ hours at Special Olympics MA. Althea describes what they do and why the program is so important to them saying, “As a volunteer, I spend time with special-needs children and adults and get to know them, while teaching them various sports such as soccer, basketball, or other gymnasium games. I myself have a little sister who is neuro-divergent, so this community holds a special place in my heart. I find a lot of fulfillment in being both a mentor and just a friend at SOMA, and hope to continue this work far into the future.”
Althea has also participated in numerous clubs throughout their time at the high school. Freshman year they joined the Select Choir, and by proxy, Fermata Nowhere, the Soprano and Alto division.
Freshman year they were also part of Mixed Choir and the Symphonic band. Sophomore year they participated in the Environmental Club and became an officer for the Spread Kindness Club, and joined the class office. Junior year Althea joined the editorial team of the New Currency, acted as Class of 2023 secretary, joined Harmonium, and was present during the founding of the schools Poetry Club. As a Senior Althea has kept up with many of these clubs. Althea also maintains a job at the Reading Public Library as a Library Page where they organize returned books and get them re-shelved.
Some quick fun facts about Althea are that their favorite actress is Anya Taylor-Joy, their favorite movie is Coraline. Their favorite book is “Tuesdays with Morrie” and their favorite quote is “The truth is, once you learn how to die, you learn how to live” - Morrie Schwartz. Althea’s favorite food is Kare-Kare and their favorite dessert is Ube ice cream. Their favorite animal is a red panda.
What Althea will remember most about high school is quarantine and attending school online. This time led them to find themselves and expand their perspective on what was important to them. “During that quarantine period, I’d made such unexpected friends, met my now-boyfriend, fostered my passion for music, and realized that there was way more to life than getting good grades. My GPA was higher than ever at the time, but I still felt this lack of fulfillment and contentment that was hard to shake off. For most of my life I had prioritized school over everything, finding happiness in the constant grind, but now that the school experience was taken away from me, I was left with the realization that happiness didn’t come from good test grades or compliments from teachers. Happiness was something that I had to create for myself.”
Althea would like to give thanks to their Guidance Counselor Ryan Sacco for his constant support throughout their high school career. They write, “He has always encouraged my growth as a student, as well as helped me whenever I’d felt down. I’ve always been critical of myself, and on multiple occasions I’ve been able to go to him and just talk about my anxieties in the safe environment that he created. He always gave the best and most reassuring advice, and it has really allowed me to keep going today. Thank you for everything, Mr. Sacco. It truly meant a lot.”
Althea enjoys immersing themselves in music during their free time saying, “I listen to the various playlists I’ve meticulously put together on Spotify, I sing along to whatever comes along in the queue, I’ll record a cover of myself, and sometimes I’ll pick up a guitar and play along if something’s really stuck in my head. Being a musical person is an integral part of my identity, and it is something that has not only shaped me as an individual, but it is also something that I can turn to whenever I feel particularly stressed and burnt-out. Whether it’s heavier, hardcore punk, or a classic Tagalog romance ballad, I’m always listening to something.”
In terms of teachers who have left an impact on Althea's life, they say that all of their English teachers are part of the reason why they want to pursue a career with English. “My 9th grade English teacher, Mrs. Lombardo, was an incredibly kind and supportive figure who recognized my talent from the start, and never failed to leave an encouraging comment on whatever paper I had written for her. My 10th grade English teacher (and now, 12th grade for AP Lit), Mrs. Mooney, held me accountable as a writer and practically perfected my skills with her high expectations. My 11th grade English teacher for AP Lang, Mrs. Williams, had the perfect combination of high standards and encouragement, and always treated me as a friend and fellow lover of English, rather than another student. Each and every one of these people have steered the course of my life in a direction I had never thought it would go.”
Althea resides on Fairchild Road with their parents, Joahna Culaba and Cyrus Culaba, and younger sister Beatrice
Culaba (9).
