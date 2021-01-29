When thinking of a kind and inclusive classmate and friend, Elizabeth Failla comes to mind. Being born and raised in Reading, Elizabeth has cemented her thoughtful personality into the community in numerous ways. Her kindness and positivity will reign as her legacy at Reading Memorial High School.
At college, Elizabeth looks forward to pursuing a major in biology. Specifically, Elizabeth would like to pursue physical therapy in the near future. Although it's too early to tell where she’ll attend next fall, Elizabeth is excited for the new beginnings and opportunities the college experience will bring.
This year, Elizabeth is enrolled in many rigorous courses that pertain to her interests. As well as pushing herself this year academically, Elizabeth has consistently in the past taken courses that have pushed her. This year she’s enrolled in Advanced Placement European history, Advanced Placement Physics, Latin, and Pre Calculus.
To commemorate her hard work throughout the past four years, Elizabeth has been inducted into the RMHS chapter of The National Honor Society. This club recognizes students that have reputable volunteer hours as well as multiple leadership roles. Another aspect of this club is that each student has exceptional grades, again cementing Elizabeth’s drive in the classroom.
A place where she’s given back numerous times has been the Winchester Hospital. Through this community service, she was discharging patients and moving them within the hospital. This was a rewarding and great experience for Elizabeth. This helped her understand that she would love to work in a hospital in the future.
Other volunteer clubs that she's a part of are the Leo Club and Samantha’s Harvest. Both clubs help increase positive outreach to people struggling within the community.
Through Samantha’s Harvest, they’ve set up many food and clothing drives. And through the Leo Club, Elizabeth has had the opportunity to volunteer at different events around town.
In her free time, Elizabeth could be seen at her dance studio, Lapierre School of Dance. She's been dancing there for 14 year and has created some beautiful relationships with her teachers and fellow dancers.
She could also be seen working at Rosaria's restaurant as well as teaching CCD to second graders for the past two years.
In this time, Elizabeth would like to thank her favorite teachers who have instilled an amazing love to learn as well as a productive and positive classroom.
And lastly, Elizabeth would like to recognize her close family and friends for their unconditional love and support throughout high school and beyond.
