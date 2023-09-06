READING - Reading Municipal Light Department officials yesterday urged residents to conserve energy over the next few days as the region potentially flirts with a potential September heat wave.
In an email message sent out to town residents and businesses on Monday, RMLD officials predicted that peak electricity usage for the month of September will occur sometime between this morning and Thursday afternoon.
According to weather forecasters, the mercury is expected to climb to 89 degrees Fahrenheit today, while an unseasonably high temperature of 94 degrees is being forecasted for Thursday afternoon. The late summer heat spell will continue yet again on Friday, when an afternoon high of 91 degrees is expected.
“It might be the unofficial start to fall, but it feels more like summer out there! As such, we are urging our customers to help us Shred the Peak and conserve usage between 4-8 p.m. today through Thursday,” a social media message posted by RMLD officials on Tuesday morning explained.
RMLD launched its “Shed-the-Peak” alert system several years ago in order to advise residents when electricity charges are at their highest. By conserving energy during those peak demand times, RMLD is able to limit the amount of power being purchased at high rates and pass those savings onto consumers.
“Conserving electricity during predicted peaks helps to keep electricity rates affordable by reducing future power supply costs,” the municipal utility service provider explained in a press release on Tuesday.
“Peak electricity is expensive, affecting power supply costs and in turn, customer bills. The peaks that impact RMLD's power supply costs occur once per month and once per year,” the regional electricity distributor added. “Peaks may also impact the environment because the more inefficient and environmentally impacting generators may be needed in order to meet the high demand for electricity.”
For those who are unable to turn off their air conditioners over the next few days, RMLD officials offer the following energy conservation tips.
• Turn off lights and electronics that aren't needed;
• Reduce the use of air conditioning by adjusting the temperature setting;
• Delay using appliances and running pool pumps until after the predicted peak window;
• and postpone charging electric vehicles until after the predicted peak window.
According to the National Weather Service, which says some parts of the Northeastern United States could experience oppressive record-setting temperatures over the next few days, a series of thunder and rainstorms will likely move into the region on Saturday afternoon and break the heat dome.
Mosquito spraying
With the forecasters predicting the weather will cooperate with the plans, Reading residents who live west of Route 28 and north of Route 129 can expect to see pesticide trucks spraying in the area later tonight.
According to town officials and the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project, which is financing the pest control measure, Zenivex E4 will be applied via a truck-mounted sprayer in both areas of town starting after sunset today and continuing through 11:30 p.m.
In the unlikely event that it rains tonight, the work will be rescheduled to next week.
“Areas of Reading scheduled for spraying include streets west of Route 28 and north of Route 129. Also included are roads in the vicinity of Dustin Road, Berkeley Street, Mineral Street, High Street, Bancroft Street, Randall Road and Oak Street,” town officials explained in an advisory posted to social media.
Areas of Reading scheduled for spraying include streets west of Route 28 and north of Route 129. Also included are roads in the vicinity of Dustin Road, Berkeley Street, Mineral Street, High Street, Bancroft Street, Randall Road and Oak Street.
“Mosquito control applications of Zenivex E4 do not pose a significant risk to people or their pets due to the low toxicity and the small amount used to control mosquitoes,” officials from the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project advised in a recent press release. “As with any pesticide, people should minimize their exposure. If residents see a spray truck approaching, they are advised to go indoors for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.”
The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project is a collaborative that provides pest control services to 26 communities west and northwest of Boston. The agency is controlled by an appointed commission which consists of one representative from each municipality served by the organization.
The latest round of pesticide spraying comes as a number of mosquitos in the region, including specimens collected in Reading, Stoneham, and Wakefield over the past month, tested positive for West Nile virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.