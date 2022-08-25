READING - With local firefighters assigned to Engine 1 helping the cause by covering Saugus’ Fire Headquarters earlier this week, state officials yesterday classified a series of wildfires at Breakheart Reservation by the Wakefield line as about 50 percent contained.
During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon outside of the state park, which covers some 652-acres in Saugus and Wakefield, Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Fire Warden David Celino and other state officials announced the indefinite closure of the state conservation land.
News of the closure, which extends an order first issued on Aug. 17, comes as a Blackhawk Helicopter crew from the Massachusetts Air National Guard has been spotted emptying a 600-gallon “Bambi bucket” on hot spots across the state park. That air support has been mobilizing this week from Walsh Field at Wakefield Memorial High School, and based upon current estimates, helicopter crews have dumped somewhere in the vicinity of 36,000 gallons of water on the wildfires after filling up the massive bucket from various area water bodies.
Celino and other state officials, who during yesterday’s press conference described the origins of the outdoor blazes as “suspicious”, say that nearly 12 percent of Breakheart Reservation’s land area has now been consumed by one of six fires that have ravaged the park over the past week.
“These fires are suspicious,” said Celino, who noted that almost all brush fires in Massachusetts are later deemed to be caused by human activity.
As of yesterday, Saugus, Wakefield, and state firefighters had reduced the number of blazes in the reservation to two.
“The woodland fires within Breakheart Reservation were ignited on Wednesday, Aug. 17 as five individual fires. Since then, two of the fires have merged into one fire, and a new fire has also ignited, resulting in the fires burning at various states of containment,” DCR, Saugus fire officials, and other state managers noted in a prepared statement issued after yesterday’s press conference.
“The fires are burning in mostly pine and oak woodland leaf litter. Moderate to very active fire behavior has been experienced throughout the incident with continued deep burning and smoldering on all fires,” the joint released further explained.
Though the causes of the Breakheart Reservation fires are still undetermined, firefighters battling the flames uniformly agree that drought conditions on the ground are contributing heavily to the ease with which the blazes have spread.
According to state officials, though rain earlier in the week brought some relief and is expected to help retard the wildfires at Breakheart and in the nearby Lynn Woods Reservation, firefighters still have a tough job ahead of them due to the low moisture content in the forest’s soils and underbrush. Slowing the progress is flare up activity in hot spots and circumstances where the flames continue to burn underground root systems.
“Due to ongoing drought conditions, firefighting efforts have been challenging. All fires within the drought stricken areas are experiencing extended operations, and can be expected to continue until significant rainfall events occur,” yesterday’s statement from DCR advised residents.
“The high humidity and precipitation are lowering ignition potential and will drastically slow fire growth over the next two days. While this will assist firefighters in their ongoing efforts, the minimal amounts of rain will have little effect on ground fuel conditions in the soils,” state officials later elaborated.
With communities like Reading helping out by rendering mutual aid to Saugus firefighters, a number of area surrounding cities and towns have also been lending assistance. Also involved in the response is the Mass. Emergency Management Agency, the Mass. Dept. of Fire Services, the Massachusetts Air National Guard, and the Mass. Fire Marshal’s office.
In total, firefighters across the state are reportedly battling at least seven other wildfires in state parks. In light of that activity and the ongoing drought, state officials yesterday enacted an indefinite ban on all open flames and charcoal fires within the state’s public park system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.