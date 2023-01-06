This week Senior Profile highlights Abigail LeBovidge, a creative, curious, and thoughtful senior at Reading Memorial High School. Abigail is a kind and compassionate student who always puts her best effort into her work. She provides excellent insight in her classes and has been recognized for her academic integrity and achievements. Before coming to the high school Abigail attended Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School. For her senior year, Abigail is taking a rigorous lineup of classes including Facing History and Ourselves, AP Spanish, AP Literature, AP Calculus BC, AP Biology, and Sculpture.
When asked what her most exciting moment of high school was, Abigail says when it was finally able to return to live musical performances after being virtual for so long.
She writes, “As a member of two choruses, I’m glad to be able to sing together on stage with the other members of those groups. I’ve been equally excited to see our school’s plays, musicals, and band concerts in person!”
Abigail has helped her community in an enjoyable and rewarding way by participating in community service through the RMHS Gender & Sexuality Alliance. Abigail was a big help with the annual GSA Bake Sale.
She explains more about the event saying, “One of my favorite events is our annual spring bake sale. Last year I baked over a hundred cookies, including Snickerdoodles and Macarons in pride colors, and we raised over $1,500 for the Boston Trans Emergency Fund.”
A few fun facts about Abigail are that her favorite food is macaroni and cheese and her favorite dessert is chocolate chip cookies. Her favorite movie is “The Lord of the Rings” and her favorite actor is Jonathan Sims. She enjoys indie/alternative music, specifically the music artist Hozier. Abigail’s favorite quote is “You don’t have to sing it nice, but honey sing it strong / At best you’ll find a little remedy, at worst the world will sing along” - from “To Noise Making (Sing),” by Hozier.
In her free time, Abigail enjoys making visual art using digital art technology, pencil sketching, and painting. She also enjoys writing short stories and poetry and spending time with friends. Outside of school, Abigail works at Mathnasium in Reading as an instructor.
Abigail has been involved in numerous clubs at the high school. During freshman year she joined the New Currency Art & Literary Magazine, Science Team, and RMHS Singers. She has continued all three of these clubs throughout high school. Junior year she joined the GSA and the Art Club. Senior year Abigail became president of the Science Team, was accepted into Harmonium, and joined Rocket Leaders in Action.
Abigail has gained recognition for her dedication to her academics and is a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Abigail won the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents’ Certificate of Academic Excellence. She has earned the AP Scholar Award, Yale Book Award, and Scholastic Art & Writing Award.
Out of all the classes Abigail has participated in during her time at the high school she has especially enjoyed the science classes. She loved AP Physics 1 with Mr. McIntire.
Abigail explains the positive impact the class had on her saying, “AP Physics 1 with Mr. McIntire helped develop my enthusiasm for the subject. He always made learning fun and exciting, and I learned so much that I can apply even to the little things in my everyday life.”
Abigail also thoroughly enjoyed her junior year Honors Spanish 4 class with Mr. Bosco. She says that the class helped expand her interest in language and she appreciated the help that Mr. Bosco provided both in and out of class with both Spanish and English writing.
In terms of what Abigail will remember most about high school she says she will always remember the “strong culture of clubs and activities at RMHS.” Abigail took advantage of the different clubs offered at the high school. She adds, “I was able to find unforgettable communities in so many areas of my interests, and meet so many friends along the way. From reviewing writing at New Currency on Wednesday mornings to memorizing morse code at Science Team on Tuesdays, I’ve learned so much from the communities I’ve been lucky enough to join.”
Abigail has a couple of people she would like to thank for her success and happiness during her school years, “Firstly, I would like to thank my parents for all their support. They’ve always pushed me to be my best, both academically and as a person. I’d also like to thank my friends, who I look forward to seeing at school every day. Finally, I would like to thank my teachers —their enthusiasm for teaching and connecting with students has made all the difference in my learning up to and throughout high school.”
Next year Abigail plans on attending a 4-year liberal arts college. She hasn't decided on a major but hopes to pursue a science major, such as neuroscience, and plans on keeping up with art classes.
Abigail resides on Forest Street with her parents Jennifer and Jason LeBovidge and her younger brother Ethan (15).
