READING - Long discussed as a town priority, the Killam School Building project is beginning to pick up steam and tonight the Killam School Building Committee will meet to discuss the process of making the new building a reality.
According to the presentation of the Massachusetts School Building Authority process posted as part of tonight’s meeting packet, the process calls for a 3.5-year timeline that if completed would see the completion of the new Killam School building by approximately 2026. The town is currently in the preparation phase, and in the coming years the process calls for the creation of a project team, a feasibility study, schematic design, project scope and funding and final design before construction itself begins, a process that would take roughly a year and a half.
In addition to the presentation, the committee is also expected to discuss preparations for Town Meeting and future School Committee meetings. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and can also be watched remotely via Zoom and RCTV.
---
Fall Street Faire coming up
The 14th annual Reading Fall Street Faire will be held on Sunday, September 11 from noon to 5 p.m. The annual community event aims to bring together local residents, restaurants, businesses and community groups for a fun-filled family day, and as usual this year’s event will feature live entertainment on three stages, along with games, kid activities, an antique car show and more than 100 vendor and community group booths. The Fall Street Faire is sponsored by the Reading Rotary Club and more information about this year’s event can be found at http://www.fallstreetfaire.com.
---
Travel alternatives during Orange Line shutdown
For 30 days between Aug. 19 and Sept. 18 the MBTA’s Orange Line will shut down in its entirety for repairs and maintenance. In the meantime Reading residents who use the Orange Line can take advantage of a number of alternatives to help ease the disruption.
In addition to the free shuttles that will operate across the route, free 30-day bluebike passes will be available for all. The passes will allow an unlimited number of free 45-minute trips and numerous bikes and docks will be set up at various stations.
Travelers can also board any commuter rail station in the City of Boston at no charge just by showing a CharlieCard or a CharlieTicket, as well as at any Zone 1, 1A and 2 stations outside the city, which includes Reading. The Haverhill Commuter Rail line will make an additional stop at Oak Grove throughout the shutdown as well.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Killam School Building Committee, 6 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 10:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
