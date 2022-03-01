READING – In their sixth appearance before the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC), the team behind the Chute Street project explained Monday why their mixed-use 40R development was a perfect fit for Reading.
As stated by attorney Josh Latham, the project across the street from the rail road tracks would have a $275,900 annual impact for Reading. Architect Jeff Olinger said it would “activate all of High Street and almost all of Haven Street.” To demonstrate the impact, Olinger used something called an isochrone map to show the area that residents could walk to in downtown within five minutes of the development. The message was obvious. Approve this development and every business in downtown benefits.
“It’s an ideal walkable location,” said Olinger.
He also called the project an “acoustic shield” that would serve as a “noise barrier for the abutting residential district.”
The project’s developer, Jamie Gerrity of the Plimsoll Company, let Latham and Olinger do most of the talking. Gerrity is also a member of Reading’s Business Improvement District Steering Committee.
The group concluded its presentation by showing, if approved, Chute Street would:
1. Be the only 40R project approved (or proposed) with affordable units since 2018;
2. Have the lowest density of any 40R rental project with affordable units;
3. Have the lowest total units of any 40R rental project with affordable units;
4. Have the lowest Floor Area
Ratio (FAR) of any 40R project with
affordable units;
5. and Have the highest component of retail in any 40R project with affordable units since 2010.
The group’s presentation also revealed tweaks to their proposal in response to previous feedback from the CPDC.
For starters, the project has been trimmed from 31 to 29 apartment units, with 12 two-bedroom units, 17 one-bedroom units. The 29 units would have 39 parking spaces. In addition, the top of the 45-foot building was changed to an angled cornice to better compliment the overall design according to Olinger.
As opposed to that first meeting in August that included talk of litigation by one of the businesses and a number of angry residents, Monday night was relatively calm. But one thing that was pushed by CPDC members was the need for one more affordable housing unit. While one doesn’t seem like much, there’s a good reason.
For the 29 total units to be included in Reading’s affordable housing stock, the development must have 25 percent affordable units. With just seven as planned, the development stands at 24 percent. Add one unit, and it becomes 27.6 percent.
“What I’d like to do is get to 25 percent affordable,” said CPDC member Nick Safina.
The talk then went to eight units of 29 total and how to make that happen, or go to 30 units.
As part of this discussion, Latham said the project return on costs to the developer with 29 units would be roughly 5.26 percent, a figure he said was low.
“The developer takes on a significant amount of risk,” said Latham.
There was also a discussion of the overall height of the building, which initially meant the need for a height waiver to the town’s zoning by-laws, Section 10.5. That was an issue for one member.
“I do not want to approve a waiver for height,” said John Weston.
CPDC members and members of the development team went back-n-forth on how the height was calculated before agreeing there would be no need for a height waiver.
There was also talk of the project’s high density, something the developer said was important because it made the project economically viable. Olinger said High Street was an ideal place to locate a higher density project. He added that the new development would have a lower density than 30 Haven, Ace Flats, and Rise 475. CPDC members still wanted it come come down. The developer will have to ask for a density waiver, along with waivers for off-street loading, parking dimensions, and garage drive aisle width.
With the hope those issues could be addressed and the need for at least some waivers removed, the hearing was continued until Monday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m.
Regarding public input, there were just three residents who spoke. One was Dave Talbot, who was part of a group pushing to retain that open space where Chute and High Street meet. Talbot said it is currently 640 square feet. The new space will shrink by 80 square feet.
“The point is we’re going to lose some,” said Talbot. “It was a very trivial request, the one request the community made and the developer is saying no, I’m not going to do that.”
Talbot ended by mentioning what everyone on the zoom meeting knew. The April Town meeting will be dominated by a discussion of Article 15 which seeks to amend the zoning by-laws, specifically section 10.5. But until then, the Chute Street project is one meeting closer to being approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.