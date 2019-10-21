READING – Reading Municipal Light’s Public Power Week Open House has been postponed for a second time.
The latest date is Thursday, October 24, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm because of the wind and rain storm response by RMLD crews on Wedneday night and Thursday October 17.
Due to damage from last night’s storm and RMLD’s ongoing response, the Open House was postponed from October 17th to Thursday, October 24, from 3:00 - 6:00 pm (rain or shine). The original date had been October 10. The event will take place at RMLD’s Garage located at 218 Ash Street, Reading.
This event is fun and educational for all ages and will include a special 125th birthday celebration at 5 p.m. Included in the Open House will be bucket truck rides, face painting, kids' games and prizes, pumpkin decorating, a lineman for a day activity for the kids, lineman demos, and a plug-in electric vehicle showcase. RMLD staff offers education on electricity, electrical safety, energy conservation, and information
about RMLD rebate and efficiency programs.
RMLD asks residents to check www.rmld.com for future updates.
Established in 1894, Reading Municipal Light Department is a municipal electric utility serving over 68,000 residents in the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield Center. RMLD has over 29,000 meter connections within its service territory.
