BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn), and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) joined with the Baker-Polito administration on America Recycles Day to announce that Reading has been awarded a $4,550 Recycling Dividends Program grant.
A total of $4.2 million in grants were awarded on November 15 through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program to 270 communities and regional solid waste districts. Created as part of the 2008 Green Communities Act, the program is administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and has provided over $50 million in support for municipal recycling programs since 2010.
Funds awarded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program fall into multiple categories, including:
• start-up incentives for Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) programs;
• wheeled carts for curbside collection of recyclables;
• wheeled carts for curbside collection of food waste;
• drop-off equipment for the collection of items containing mercury;
• large containers for collecting target materials at municipal transfer stations; and
• school assistance recycling programs.
The Recycling Dividends Program recognizes cities and towns that have implemented programs and policies aimed at reducing waste and maximizing the reuse and recycling of materials. MassDEP allows communities to use the funding for a variety of purposes, ranging from outreach and education to the transportation, processing and management of hard to recycle materials.
“To reduce Massachusetts’ carbon footprint, it is critical that we find ways to divert waste from landfills and incinerators by prioritizing more reuse and recycling,” said Representative Jones. “This grant recognizes the important work Reading has been doing to promote recycling among its residents, which will have a lasting, positive impact on the environment.”
“I am very pleased that Reading's continuous efforts have been awarded with this grant,” said Representative Haggerty. “We must continue to come together to prioritize recycling and recognize the positive and long-lasting impacts it has.”
“I'm pleased to see Reading receiving this state grant to help support the community's recycling and waste reduction efforts,” said Senator Lewis. “As the co-founder and Senate Chair of the state legislature's Zero Waste Caucus, I’m committed to doing everything we can to support efforts at the local and state levels to reduce solid waste, especially single-use plastics that are harming our environment and public health.”
