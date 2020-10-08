To the Reading community, Ojasi Shastri is a kind friend and constant volunteer, always wanting to better our town in any way she can. She spends countless hours giving back within our community to tutor kids, showing her selfless and helpful attitude that’s also integrated into her everyday lifestyle as well. Teachers would label Ojasi as someone who loves to learn and appreciates each minute in the classes she’s in. Her classmates would say the same and include her overall positive presence she brings to their classes.
Ojasi looks forward to applying to different colleges this fall in the hopes to pursue Business. Although it's too early to tell where she’ll be going, she’s planning on applying to colleges in and around Massachusetts.
Ojasis determination and dedication to her school work is reflected greatly in her academic accomplishments. She’s a part of the Reading Memorial High Schools chapter of the National Honor Society; a club including students who devote their free time to volunteering and better their studies. She was also given the “Scholarship in Business” award, showing her deep passion for learning the subject and being involved. Ojasi is also included in the Honor Roll.
With all this years uncertainty, Ojasi still remains in high spirits about her senior year. Part of that positivity arises from her interest in the fun classes she’s taking this year. She proves her rigorous and in-depth school course by being enrolled in Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Advanced Placement Government & Politics, Advanced Placement Calculus, Honors journalism and Story writing and Physiology. Ojasi looks forward to the rest of the year with these classes, along with the possibility of returning back to RMHS this fall.
When reflecting on her past years at the high school, Ojasi says she’ll forever be grateful for the close friendships she's formed through classes, clubs and sports. Other memories that are most poignant in her remembrance of high school are eating lunch in the snow because someone set off the fire alarm and Mr. Dailey’s notorious song “divorced, beheading, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.”
Ojasi loves volunteering and shares that it's rewarding to see her work help someone. For a while Ojasi has tutored young reading students, working with kids to help them learn how to read as well as tutored seventh grade math students.
Ojasi also spends her free time volunteering at the Wish Project, an non profit organization that collects donations to be given out. At this organization, Ojasi helps sort the donations and organize and stock the customer area.
“At the Wish Project it was so nice to see customers picking out clothes and toys with their kids. And while tutoring, it was very rewarding when the student understood the concept,” Ojasi shares.
In her free time, Ojasi enjoys listening to music and watching tv. Quarantine has brought out the love Ojasi has for art, sharing that she spent a lot of her time painting.
She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and could be seen going out to dinner and ordering her favorite food, either Chinese or Thai food. Ojasi also appreciates the quality time spent with her family.
Ojasi would like to thank the following teachers for being instrumental in helping her grow not only as a student, but also as a person. She would like to thank her sophomore English teacher, Ms. Cunningham, as well as her junior year Stats teacher, Ms. Thessian, for pushing her to reach her ultimate potential in both subjects.
“I would like to thank all my English teachers. In 9th grade I struggled with essay writing, but thanks to all my English teachers who worked with me, provided me with feedback and answered all my questions, I have gotten so much better.
“Ms. Cunningham completely changed English class for me. I grew more confident to participate during class and seminars. She helped me so much in essay writing by answering questions and conferencing one on one.
“Ms. Thessian- Ms Thessian’s Stats class was very hard but because of her I learned to preserve and push myself. She was extremely helpful when I had questions and always walked me through problems. She was a hard grader which taught me to strive for perfection. She and her class taught me that if I pushed myself I could accomplish a lot,” Ojasi shares.
And to her close family and friends, Ojasi would like to directly thank them for their constant love and support in everything she does.
“I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me. A special thank you to Jenni Wheeler for listening to me talk all the time and responding to the Tik Toks I send her,” Ojasi shares.
