READING - A new ad hoc committee reporting to the Select Board known as the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) has been established, and town officials are looking for volunteers to serve on the new committee.
ReCalc’s purpose is to explore the current and future needs of the town and initiate planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center in town that will focus on residents aged 60-plus and potentially other members of the community. Recently $40,000 was approved by Town Meeting for Senior/Community Center planning, and a consultant will be hired with those funds to provide technical assistance and expertise in community resource planning and community engagement.
Among ReCalc’s priorities, the committee will collect data and information from communities that have successfully navigated the Senior/Community Center planning process, as well as articulate a vision for the new center and determine if residents want a 60-plus facility for active living or a multigenerational center.
The committee will be made up of seven voting members, all of whom must be Reading residents and appointed by the Select Board. It will include Select Board member Mark Dockser, a member of the Council on Aging, a member of the Recreation Committee and four at-large members from the community, preferably with background in architecture, design, planning, project management, community engagement or who represent key stakeholder groups like seniors who participate in Council on Aging programs, eldercare professionals, families who currently utilize the Senior Center’s services and others.
The committee will provide regular updates to the Select Board and is expected to disband on or before Nov. 30, 2022. More information can be found on the town’s website.
---
Downtown walking tour of Reading’s Artboxes
This Wednesday the town will be organization a lunchtime walking tour of downtown Reading and its utility box murals. The downtown loop walk is roughly one mile, will last from noon to 1 p.m. and will include short stops at each artbox location.
The walk will begin at the corner of Main Street and Pleasant Street near the Senior Center and the route will run down Main towards Washington Street, High Street, Haven Street and then back to Main Street. The walk will feature original works of art by Catherine Johnson, Kim Garrity Matthews, Megan Coram, Ruth Clark, Matt Baynes, Ethan Bennett and Steve Greco, as well as four boxes wrapped by graphic designer Franklin Marval.
For more information, including a virtual map and a self-guided tour, visit the town’s website.
---
Household Hazardous Materials Collection
The DPW will be holding a Household Hazardous Materials Collection on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its facility at 75 New Crossing Road. The collection is open to Reading and Wakefield residents (must bring driver’s license for identification) and a full list of items that will and won’t be accepted is available on the town’s website. Residents who have any questions or want more information can also contact the DPW at 781-942-9077.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Senior Center, Arts and Crafts Room.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
Tuesday:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Board and Committee Meet and Greet, 6 p.m., Biltmore and Main, 530 Main Street.
Board of Health, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
