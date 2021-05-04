READING - Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty vowed to cooperate with local authorities as they investigate the discovery of a swastika inside a boys bathroom at the Coolidge Middle School.
In a message to the community posted on the district’s “Pathways” blog yesterday, the superintendent explained that a custodian stumbled across the Nazi symbol while performing cleaning duties last Friday night.
After police were notified, the graffiti was removed by local authorities.
Doherty, apologizing to Reading’s Jewish community for the potential hate crime, also referenced a similar “act of hate” that impacted the school district in recent weeks, but he didn’t elaborate further about that previous incident.
“On behalf of the Reading Public Schools, I want to apologize to the Jewish Community for this senseless and insensitive act of graffiti. The swastika symbolizes hate and anti-Semitism and there is no place for these types of hateful actions or behaviors in our schools or in the greater Reading community,” the superintendent wrote yesterday.
“The Reading Public Schools has now had two acts of hate in the last few weeks and this incident indicates that we need to continue to be vigilant in our education,” his message to the community continued. “We will continue to use situations like these as teachable moments for our students and our community and help them understand the impact of these types of hateful actions and poor decisions. Finally, we will continue to work closely with the Reading Police Department and the Town of Reading to address these and any future issues.”
The shocking discovery on Friday and local school officials’ apparent response to a similar “act of hate” weeks earlier comes nearly three years after the Reading community wrestled with a spate of vandalism incidents involving swastikas back in 2017 and 2018.
Doherty, in a reference to those series of hate incidents more than three years ago, explained that district has since revamped its curriculum to draw greater attention to racism, anti-semitism, and other forms of hated.
Back in the spring of 2017, town leaders were horrified after learning about two incidents at RMHS were graffiti that included swastikas were found scrawled in marker on a classroom floor and on a wall of the RMHS field house Later that summer, an Oakland Road area resident contacted police after discovery a swastika carved into a wooden fence near the high school’s performing arts building.
Then in the fall of 2018, the Nazi symbols were on at least two separate occasions found scribbled on pieces of classroom furniture within the high school.
“Throughout the last few years, our school district has prioritized an education focused on equity and social justice through focused professional development, open circle activities at the elementary, advisory and curriculum lessons at our middle schools, and current event discussions on these topics in high school,” the superintendent remarked in his statement yesterday. “We have done tremendous work in this area, but as we know, this work is ongoing and will never be finished.”
