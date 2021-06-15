By AL SYLVIA
READING – The School Committee last night unanimously approved budget transfers within the fiscal 2021 budget not to exceed $1,162,000 to balance the books as the current fiscal year comes to a COVID-19-ravaged halt at the end of June.
Chief Financial Officer for the schools Gail Dowd obtained the permission to move funds between the school budget cost centers to balance spending and areas of savings primarily resulting from COVID-19-induced expense reductions in items such as transportation and sports. Savings also came from personnel account surpluses due to staff vacancies and money for substitute teachers which went unspent due to the pivot to remote and hybrid learning for much of the year.
The FY21 budget was developed in October, 2019, prior to the pandemic. Dowd said, “throughout the current year we needed to be flexible in how our funds were used. These transfers are a result of this very unique and challenging school year due to the pandemic where we had state and federal support via several grants and this resulted in strategically using our funding in FY21 to tackle the challenges of the pandemic, as well as, position ourselves post pandemic as we transition back to a more ‘normal’ school setting.”
Dowd requested the School Committee vote to authorize the cost center transfers, pending final review of all payroll entries, encumbrances and expenses, to allow the schools to finalize technology, extracurricular, athletics, and custodial purchases as well as to finalize curriculum orders:
The committee authorized the transfer of up to $12,000 from administration to school facilities utilizing salary savings and expense savings to purchase additional custodial equipment. The administration budget experienced additional salary savings due to vacant positions.
Also approved was the transfer of up to $150,000 out of the district wide cost center to school facilities ($120,000) and regular education ($30,000). The funding will be utilized to acquire replacement equipment, additional and replacement radios as well as equipment to assist in the grooming of Turf II within school facilities. The funding for regular education will go towards curriculum and technology.
The largest transfer amount, up to $1 million moved from the special education budget to regular education. The savings result from reviews of salary savings, transportation, legal, consultation and out-of-district tuition. The funding will be utilized for curriculum and technology purchases. The transfer will still allow for the pre-payment of out-of-district tuition.
Dowd reported she didn’t expect any additional changes but the 2021 budget figures could be updated at the School Committee’s next meeting on June 21, the last day of school. She added more information on purchases would be provided at the upcoming meeting and she would report on the status of revolving accounts at a July
meeting.
