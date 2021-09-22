READING – These days, Kurt Habel’s visit to the Town Forest usually involves a walk with his dog Jed. But this Saturday the Town Forest Committee member will be joined by his two-legged friends as Reading finally gets to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Town Forest.
Finally?
It’s an event that’s twice been postponed because of covid, meaning it’s actually 91 years since the 1930 creation of the forest. But the celebration is worth the wait. It will include everything from snakes to hawks, nature projects by the Reading Public Library, REI workshops, and the removal of an invasive species that is threatening the Town Forest.
Sponsored by the Reading Town Forest Committee with support from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, along with a grant from the Reading Celebration Committee, the event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Wood End Elementary School.
It will start with a welcome from Town Forest Committee chair Bill Sullivan, along with statements from Select Board chair Karen Herrick and State Senator Jason Lewis. The event will take place rain or shine.
Habel, the chair of Saturday’s event, understands the importance of the forest, and not just for residents who walk their dogs.
“It’s heavily used and the only local venue for camping,” said Habel. “Environmentally it’s very, very important because it’s a buffer to the Ipswich River. The Town Forest, because it’s on the river, it means it’s part of a chain of other areas, to provide habitat, a wildlife corridor. If you have an isolated area like a park somewhere, that doesn’t connect to other things, it’s kind of useless to nature. A bobcat doesn’t take out a mortgage, or a bear. They have to keep moving around.”
Habel detailed the history of the Town Forest in a Chronicle story in 2018.
In 1930, during the depression, the Reading Fire Chief, Tree Warden, and Planning Board Director laid out the Town Forest. It was initially designed for timber harvest as well as recreation and covered 80 acres. Today the forest covers roughly 300 acres. The town stopped harvesting the timber in the 1970s and many of the trees, especially the red pine, have died off. Minus the red pine, buckthorn has taken over and that’s what Habel wants to get rid of. And he needs help.
From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a buckthorn pull in the forest organized by the Town Forest Committee. If you’re not familiar with buckthorn, it’s an invasive species that’s spreading throughout the forest. Native animals have no interest in it as a food source and native plants, like blueberries, are being crowded out. In short, it needs to go.
“It’s a useless plant. Animals don’t like it. It doesn’t have any timber value. It’s not even from here. It’s from Asia and North Africa,” said Habel in a past discussion of buckthorn. “It can completely take over the Town Forest. The forest is carpeted with blueberries that are slowly going away because of the buckthorn.”
If interested, you’re asked to wear long clothes and bring gloves. Hand pruners are also appreciated. And if you want to do some homework, there’s an orientation video on buckthorn and removal techniques on the Town Forest Committee page on readingma.gov.
“It’s kind of a fight and we’re going to tip it to the side we want to win,” said Habel.
Parking for all Saturday’s events will be available at Wood End and attendees will be able to enter the Town Forest at this location.
Schedule of Events:
8 a.m. -- Opening Remarks
Town Forest Committee and invited Town guests will gather at the Wood End School entrance to the Reading Town Forest for opening remarks.
8 a.m. -- Buckthorn Pulling Orientation
Orientation for the day long pull of the invasive buckthorn species in the forest begins. Teams and individuals will be guided through the removal process by members of the Town Forest Committee. Directions to the location of the buckthorn pull will be posted starting at the Wood End School entrance to the Town Forest.
9-10 a.m. -- An Introduction to Nature Journaling
Walter Kittredge, Harvard Botanist and native species expert along with Kaye Kittredge, Innovation Artist and Project Manager for Innovation, will lead an hour-long walk through the Town Forest using simple techniques to get started on nature journaling and drawing with examples to inspire. The use of photography and online guides to facilitate identification of native species will be discussed. This event will start at the Wood End School field and will return to the same location.
9-9:30 a.m. Map Reading & Getting to Know a Compass
The REI Reading Store Team will lead a 30-min workshop for 20 individuals on the basics of map reading and how to use a compass for hiking and outdoor use. No prior experience is required and this workshop will take place in the Wood End School field. The session will be repeated at 11 a.m.
9-12 p.m. -- Come Outside and Play
Cate Zannino, Reading Children's Library and colleagues will conduct hands-on nature projects based on popular children's books throughout the day located on the Wood End School field. This will be a chance to engage in creative focused play for children.
10-11 a.m. Celebrate Reading Town Forest
Phil Benjamin and Jeffrey Ritterson team up to conduct an hour-long walking tour through the Town Forest highlighting conservation goals for the forest and the natural habitat. This event will start at the Wood End field and return to the same location. Benjamin, a Forester and President of Benjamin Forestry, has managed woodland properties for private, municipal, non-profit and corporate landowners with a focus on long-term sustainability. Ritterson is a Field Ornithologist with Mass Audubon focusing on working landscapes and the habitat management of forest birds.
10-10:30 a.m. -- Know Before You Go: How to Recreate Responsibly
The REI Reading Store Team will conduct a 30-min workshop for 20 individuals on the basics of outdoor activities with a focus on conservation and preservation. Leave no trace behind tips and practical techniques to do before your next outdoor activity will be discussed. This workshop will be conducted on the Wood End School field. This session will be repeated at noon.
10-11 a.m. -- New England Raptors
Marla Isaac, from New England Reptile and Raptor, is a naturalist that specializes in teaching the biology and conservation of reptiles and birds using non-releasable animals and animal artifacts as teaching tools. This hour-long presentation will be located on the Wood End School field.
11-12 p.m. -- Snakes of New England
Rick Roth, Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team - a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to vernal pond conservation and education, will present “Snakes, Not on a Plane, of New England.” This presentation offers hands on experiences. The hour-long event will be held at Wood End School field.
12-2 p.m. -- Buckthorn Pulling in Town Forest Continues
Buckthorn pulls will continue in the Town Forest. It will extend beyond 2 p.m. but the Town Forest Committee doesn’t want residents to start after 2 p.m.
