READING – At the School Committee meeting October 1st Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty informed the board the in person hybrid start date at Birch Meadow elementary school has been pushed back one week to October 19. The change was caused by the delay in the completion of the modular classrooms at the school from October 9 to October 15.
The schools will be able to move in furniture and kindergarten boxes beginning October 13.
Because of this delay grades one and two will be phased into the hybrid model beginning October 19th instead of October 13 with the rest of the school district. On October 13 and 14 Birch meadow kindergarten students will be remote due to the move.
On October 15th Birch Meadow students will be remote for a full day professional development day for staff which was moved from May 28th. October 16th will also be a professional development day moved from October 9th and students will be on a full day remote schedule on Friday.
During the professional development days staff will be moving into their classrooms, get training on the technology for video conferencing and prepare for hybrid classrooms.
On October 19, hybrid learning starts for grades one and two cohort A at Birch Meadow.
Dr. Doherty explained the change involves moving the kindergarten students into the modular classrooms and the grade one moving into their classes that had been occupied by the kindergarten students.
