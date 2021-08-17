READING – The School Committee last night unanimously gave preliminary approval to a COVID mask mandate in in schools for the upcoming school year with several situational exceptions based on instructional objectives for students and teachers. The mandatory mask use for all staff and students will be revisited by the committee at a minimum of every two months.
The mask mandate policy for the opening of school next month will have a second reading and decision at the next meeting of the committee this Thursday August 19. For that meeting, school officials are expecting an update from the Reading Board of Health, the district’s director of nurses and the Middlesex League regarding COVID regulations as they relate to fall sports. In addition there may be updates from the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and directives from the MIAA on high school athletics or information from other health or governmental bodies.
Under the policy as it now stands masks will not be required: during mask breaks, while eating or drinking, during outdoor physical education classes or other activities outside where appropriate social distancing can be achieved. Masks will be required on school transportation.
During the meeting, Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski was not masked along with four of the six School Committee members. School Board chair Tom Wise was masked as was Committee member Sarah McLaughlin whose comments often could not be heard despite the use of a microphone, reinforcing the need for teacher and student exceptions to mask use which were included in the policy for achieving speech and foreign language education objectives.
Among the factors to be considered in the reviews of mask regulations are the vaccination rates per school for students and staff, the case rates in Reading, incident rates in Reading and Middlesex County, the cases and transmissions inside schools and the mitigation efforts of the local schools and the guidance from public health authorities. School Committee members were in agreement with this list but Carla Nazzaro wanted the future decisions to be based on Reading metrics, not those in Middlesex County.
A dozen community members were in the audience with eight choosing to speak at the end of the discussion. They included several supporters of the mask policy and several opponents of the mask mandate which provided reams of information to the committee on studies and findings from experts that reported the harm being done to children forced to wear masks and the lack of serious health problems caused by the COVID-19 in children. One parent also urged a parent choice option for student mask wearing due to the negative effects of wearing masks on some children.
The issue should be decided Thursday at least for the time being with a review to be scheduled in October if not before, based in figures or state directives. The School Committee reminded parents that remote learning is not an option in the schools this year per order of DESE.
Thursday’s meeting will be held in the high school library at 7 p.m.
