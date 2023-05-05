Erin McTaggart, a senior at Reading Memorial High School, is a kind, hardworking, and motivated individual who has left a lasting impact on her school and community. Erin's academic achievements and extracurricular involvements demonstrate her dedication and commitment to both her education and helping others.
Previously, Erin attended J.W. Killam Elementary School and Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School before enrolling at Reading Memorial High School. Throughout her academic journey, she has always been a hardworking student. Her efforts have paid off as she has maintained Honor Roll status throughout all four years of high school. In addition to her academic achievements, Erin is a member of the National Honor Society, which recognizes students who excel academically and demonstrate qualities of leadership, character, and service.
Erin's dedication to service is evident in the various volunteer work she has done throughout her community. She has volunteered at several local organizations, where she helped organize events and fundraisers. Erin has also tutored students and helped them achieve their academic goals.
In addition to her community service, Erin is also involved in multiple clubs at RMHS. She is a Rocket Ambassador, where she represents her school and helps new students adjust to high school life. Erin's passion for volunteering led her to join Habitat for Humanity during her junior year, where she helped build homes for those in need. During her senior year, Erin joined Rocket Leaders in Action, a club that focuses on promoting leadership and community service within the school.
Erin's strong work ethic and dedication to helping others extend beyond school and community involvement. She works at RISE preschool Extended Day, where she helps supervise children and plan activities. Erin's kindness and positive attitude make her a valuable asset to any team or project she works on.
Outside of school and work, Erin enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and her dog. She has also been involved in gymnastics for over 14 years and has been a part of the RMHS varsity gymnastics team for all four years of high school. Erin's commitment to her sport and team has taught her valuable lessons about teamwork, perseverance, and dedication.
Erin's parents have always been a source of support and inspiration for her. She acknowledges their unwavering support and thanks them for always encouraging her to pursue her dreams. She adds, “They have been there for me no matter what. I appreciate everything they have done for me.”
Erin's future plans involve attending the University of Delaware, where she will be majoring in Laboratory Science. She plans to pursue a career in healthcare, using her skills and knowledge to help others. Erin's passion for helping others and her work ethic will undoubtedly make her a valuable asset to any healthcare team she joins.
Erin McTaggart is an exceptional individual who has demonstrated kindness, hard work, and motivation throughout her academic journey. Her dedication to service and involvement in various clubs and activities has made a significant impact on her school and community. Erin's future aspirations in healthcare are a testament to her desire to help others and make a positive impact in the world.
