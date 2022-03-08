READING – The longest tenured principal currently serving in the Reading elementary schools will be leaving her position at the Wood End School at the end of the current school year.
Joanne King informed the school administration Thursday she will be retiring from the Reading public Schools on June 30.
In making the announcement of her impending departure last night to the School Committee, Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski said he would like to “publicly thank Dr. King for strong leadership the past 10 years at the Wood End School and wish her well for the remainder of her career”.
Milaschewski added under her leadership, “Wood End runs seamlessly” and she has fostered “a positive school culture” and has “a deep care for and knowledge of each student” with a level of investment in her school “second to none”. He gives a “huge thank you to Dr. King”.
A search committee will be formed to find a replacement for Dr. King and will include School Committee member Shawn Brandt who was selected by the committee for the search group because his children attend Wood End.
Milaschewski reported a community meeting will be held for Wood End families at 8:30 a.m. at the school on March 9 to get their input on the attributes of the next leader of the school, and that evening there will be a virtual meeting at 7:30 p.m. for those unable to attend the morning session.
A public interview of the finalists will be held in early April, tentatively on April 8, with a selection by April 12.
The search process was unanimously endorsed by the School Committee.
