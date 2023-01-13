This week's Senior Profile highlights Timmy Duggan, a creative, funny, and kind senior at Reading Memorial High School. Timmy is a hardworking student who puts his best into everything he does. Timmy is multi-talented and dedicates his time to both rigorous courses at school and the art of theatre where he shines bright on stage in both acting and singing. Before attending RMHS Timmy went to Killam Elementary school and Coolidge Middle School. This year Timmy is taking many interesting classes including, AP Literature and Composition, AP Spanish Language and Culture, AP Government and Politics, SCP Intro to Calculus, and SCP Environmental Issues.
Out of the many fun moments in high school, Timmy says, was his most exciting memory from the start of his senior year. Timmy explains, “I feel like everyone had a lot of energy and excitement for our final year together. Can’t wait for what the end of the year brings.”
Timmy has participated in a variety of community service opportunities both within and outside of Reading. He was a mentor for the Arts Academy at the Ogunquit Playhouse last fall where he helped guide young actors through performance. Timmy has also helped out at Coolidge middle school where he worked backstage helping middle school performers with stagecraft. Timmy also has volunteered at the Reading Food Pantry organizing food to be distributed to those in need. Timmy is currently the co-chair of the National Honor Society. In November he spoke at the National Honor Society induction ceremony and helped out at their Halloween food drive.
Some fun facts about Timmy are that his favorite food is tater tots and his favorite dessert is chocolate-covered strawberries. Timmy's favorite actress is Anne Hathaway and his favorite movie is Booksmart. Timmy's favorite genre of music is Pop and he likes artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, and Dayglow. In his free time, Timmy enjoys going out with friends, listening to music, and both attending and working in theatre.
Timmy has participated in many school clubs throughout his years at the high school. He has been part of the school newspaper club called “The Orbit” in both his junior and senior years. Junior year he was a contributor to the newspaper and senior year he became a co-editor. Senior year Timmy became a member and community service co-chair of the National Honor Society. Timmy is the president of the We Care for Kids club which is a Children's Hospital donation club. He has been a member of the drama club all four years of high school. He has also been a member of Cradles for Crayons since his freshman year, a club working towards benefiting children in low-income housing.
For his academic achievements, Timmy has won multiple awards at the high school including, High Honors/Honors role (all four years), and the UMASS-Lowell College Book Award (junior year). Timmy was accepted into the National Honor Society and World Language Honors Society during his senior year.
A course at the high school that left a positive impact on Timmy was AP US History with Mr. DeBenedictis. It’s commonly thought that the knowledge gained from the class is extremely useful for life and success in other classes at the high school.
Timmy explains why he enjoyed the class so much saying, “APUSH was a course that really pushed me. It gave me great study skills, an understanding of how to obtain a lot of information, and grew me into a better student. Mr. DeBenedictis was a really great teacher and I’m thankful I took that class during my time at RMHS.”
Timmy gives thanks to his teacher Mrs. Williams for a wonderful experience in her class.
“I would like to thank Audra Williams. She was my junior year English teacher for AP Lang. She’s not only an incredible teacher, improving my writing skills and understanding, but she is an incredible human. She got to know each of her kids in her class individually, valuing them as people, not just her students. She fostered such a safe environment in her class where students felt safe to learn and grow.”
When asked what Timmy will remember the most about high school he says it will be the connections and friendships he has made along the way. Timmy says, “I’ll remember the friends I’ve made. The people I’ve met over the past four years have had such an effect on myself and my life. Next year is going to be tough without them.”
Next year Timmy plans on attending a college where he will earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting/Musical Theatre.
Timmy is the son of Patrice and Kevin Duggan. Timmy has four siblings, Julia (22), Noah (21), Conor (20), and Owen (19) Timmy resides on Brewer Lane.
