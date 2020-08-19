READING – A discussion of parking that had nothing to do with a tent was front and center as the Select Board returned to work Tuesday. In their first meeting since July 21 the board was updated by town officials, led by Community Development Director Julie Mercier, on plans to remake Reading’s Downtown parking.
It was also potentially the last Select Board meeting for Vanessa Alvarado, the subject of the Sept. 1 recall election. The board’s next meeting is after the elections on Sept. 8.
Scrolling through the parking presentation available in the Select Board packet is potentially mind-numbing, complete with multi-colored maps, lists of impacted streets, and even kiosks. And with all Reading projects comes an acronym, this one the town’s Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force or PTTTF.
About those kiosks.
One of the challenges involves employee parking, especially behind CVS and Brande Court. As explained by Mercier, the goal of paid parking kiosks is to influence user behavior, and to create turnover and availability of spaces in prime locations. In other words, charge people for parking, in the same way it happens in Boston with apps on your phone. But while town officials feel kiosks can make money and prevent people from parking in one spot all day, others didn’t like the idea.
“Why am I going to go to the CVS downtown and walk around if I can go somewhere else that doesn’t charge people for parking,” said Alvarado. “It’s seems like a disincentive to me. We’re trying to attract people to the downtown. The whole kiosk thing, I would not pursue It at this time. Other aspects of this parking plan I think are fantastic.”
The other aspects include abolishing the leasing of 58 public spaces leased to 10 different private entities, with 41 spaces on High Street. Employee permit spaces was another potential change along with the thought of charging companies for the permits. And have you noticed how empty the train station is these days? Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said it’s hard to know the demand for commuter parking in the future. “Will people flock back to the train station? We don’t know.”
The town has been talking about parking changes for years and on Sept. 22 it will be your turn to talk at the public hearing held during the Select Board meeting.
Since 2017 Reading has been working on the goal of being recognized by the state as a Dementia Friendly community. Program Manager Meagan Putney appeared before the board to update them on the three-year-old program that is dedicated to helping residents deal with Dementia and is on the verge of getting that state recognition.
More than 15 percent of residents over 65 have received a diagnosis of dementia and with the town’s growing senior population the issue is here to stay. Reading’s response to help those individuals is a grassroots effort led by the Council on Aging, Reading Elder Human Services and the DKJ Foundation. More than 300 people have attended Dementia Friends workshops and other actions including a website (dfreading.org) have helped Reading meet all the criteria for being recognized by the state. Putney was before the board to get one last piece, the support of town leadership. She received that in the form of signatures on a pledge that shows Reading’s commitment to making the town Dementia Friendly.
In her update to the board, Eleanor Tate Shonkoff said she is resigning her position as chair of the Board of Health effective Aug. 17. Her departure follows the loss of Emmy Dove, who resigned From the BOH in June. Board members thanked Shonkoff for her service to the town. Shonkoff joined the Board of Health in November of 2018.
Town Clerk Laura Gemme said residents who requested mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 State Primary should be getting those ballots by Monday. She also mentioned that some 100 residents returned the requests for mail-in ballots without saying what party they were. Gemme is attempting to get in touch those voters to see what ballot they’d like. Gemme also said she needs help both for the early voting at the library as well as the State Primary at the RHMS Field House. Those interested in working during the election should contact Gemme at lgemme@ci.reading.ma.us. Early voting begins Aug. 22 and runs until Aug. 28.
During public comment Ralph Poirer of 1447 Main Street made his case for getting help from the town in cutting down nine trees around his property that he feels threaten his home. The trees are on town conservation land, not Poirer’s. The town has said go ahead and cut them down but Poirer is asking for help with the estimated cost of $5,500. Reading has said no but the board asked town officials to do some homework and come back to them at their Sept. 8 meeting.
On July 27 Kendra Cooper filed an Open Meeting Law complaint with the board, most dealing with the minutes of previous meetings, along with a complaint dealing with the board’s retreat on July 22. The advanced registration aspect to the retreat was a violation and chair Mark Dockser apologized for that aspect. The board voted to ask town counsel to respond to Cooper.
At the end of their four-hour meeting, the board tackled the minutes from 11 different meetings dating back to April 14. Part of that Open Meeting Law complaint dealt with the delay in the board’s approval of the meeting minutes. With a vote of 4-0, Anne Landry was absent, the board approved minutes through July 22nd. The process took 47 minutes.
