READING - As all signs of the virus vanished from Reading’s schools for the first week of April, state data showed community-wide COVID-19 indicators creeping upwards for the second straight week.
Seemingly signaling contradictory pandemic trends, a pair of reports released by state officials last Thursday could be viewed as validating a long-held belief that COVID-19 does not spread easily amongst children and teen populations. However, the data also comes as the Reading’s COVID-19 indicators in general have been waffling up and down as of late.
Specifically, according to the latest infection data compiled by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), not a single teacher or student in town tested positive for COVID-19 between March 31 and April 6.
A week prior, the district linked 12 new cases, including four involving adult personnel, to local school populations.
Since Reading’s School Committee ended the district’s masking mandate on Feb. 28, around 45 students and teachers have reported contracting the viral infection. Some 31 of those district cases have involved children and teens.
Meanwhile, between Feb. 27 and April 2, according to state officials, the community as a whole has recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases. Based on DPH data, nearly 75 percent of those infections have been reported over the past two weeks.
For two weeks now, Reading’s overall COVID-19 positivity rates have climbed by about 1.5 percent to 3.71 percent as of April 2. The latest climb in positivity rates comes after the indicator reached a record-high level of 19.14 percent on Jan. 15 and then plummeted over the next nine weeks to a low point of 2.18 percent.
According to the recent DPH data, 38 residents tested positive for the virus between March 27 and April 2. A week prior, some 18 residents reported contracting COVID-19.
As a result of that rise in case totals, Reading’s average 14-day incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, rose for the second straight week to 13.7. The metric reached a 2022 low of 6.7 on March 19, while the highest case incidence rate ever recorded in town was reached on Jan. 15, when DPH pegged the indicator at 220.4.
Since Reading’s first COVID-19 case in March of 2020, a total of 5,062 residents have reported testing positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.