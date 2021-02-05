Olivia Pineau is a dedicated student who has made an impact on RMHS academically and athletically. In the community she is known for her generosity and kindness. She is someone who has made a strong impact, making her well deserving of recognition. Teachers have often commented on how Olivia's presence in the classroom is always positive, and how she has always been an honor to teach. She has spent countless hours volunteering and giving back to the community and she has proven to be an outstanding friend and classmate to the students of RMHS.
Academically excelling, Olivia is a member of the RMHS National Honor Society and has made the RMHS honor roll. In the future she plans to study history with the intent of becoming a lawyer. She doesn't know where she will study next year, but is excited to continue her education at a college or university.
Olivia is a generous and kind person who gives back to the community. For the past two years, she has volunteered to help middle school students. Through the program Study Buddies, which provides free tutoring for middle school students, Olivia has loved helping others feel confident in their school work. She shares that it is a rewarding experience as she gets to watch students fall in love with learning.
Olivia has been an avid runner for a while. Freshman year, she joined the RMHS Girls Cross Country team and now serves as captain this year. She shares that cross country is one of her favorite sports and the season is always filled with great moments with her team. In the spring as well, she plays on the RMHS Girls Varsity Lacrosse team. She shares that she also shares a special bond with this team and her teammates are some of her closest friends.
In her free time, Olivia hangs out with her friends and family. She loves watching her favorite movie “It's a Wonderful Life” and driving around with her friends. She has also been employed at Perfectos Cafe since May of last year.
Throughout high school she challenged herself academically, taking all honors classes and additional Advanced Placement courses. Out of the many classes she took throughout her time at the high school, Olivia shares that she took a special liking to her history classes. One in particular, Advanced Placement United States History was her favorite class and it’s also the class that inspired her to want to major in history. This year she is taking Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement AB Calculus, Advanced Placement Biology and Advanced Placement English Literature. Through these classes, she has challenged herself and continued her love of learning.
Olivia shares, “I want to thank all of my past teachers. They have inspired me so much and made school so much more enjoyable. I also want to thank my friends and family for all of their support!”
Olivia shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. She feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. Olivia is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
Olivia also shares, “Thank you to all of my family and friends. I could not have gotten through these past four years without all of your love and support!”
Olivia Pineau lives with her parents Nicole and Sean and brother, Jacob (20).
