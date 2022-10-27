READING – With Town Meeting fast approaching, the Reading Select Board called a timeout Tuesday on the effort to turn the Walgreens building into a new senior/community center.
The board agreed to indefinitely postpone article 19, which would authorize the town to purchase 17 Harnden Street and raise funds to make it happen. There was no vote taken, just a unanimous nodding of heads in the Select Board meeting room.
Was this a change of heart for the Select Board? No. It was more a calendar reality. With Town Meeting starting Nov. 14, there isn’t enough time to answer all the questions Town Meeting members might have about the potential acquisition of the downtown property.
“I think we’re all feeling, we do not have enough information to bring this forward to Town Meeting or the voters,” said chair Mark Dockser. “It is moving quickly in terms of learning, in terms of getting more information, in terms of what issues we want to flush out further and how to take it forward. But my opinion is that it’s not ready to take to Town Meeting.”
That leaves the possibility of a February Special Town Meeting, followed by a town-wide vote in April.
Slowing the Walgreens train has the additional effect of allowing other town groups time to do their homework, including the Reading Center For Active Living Committee (ReCalc).
ReCalc appeared before the board Tuesday and left with an additional seven months on their lifespan. ReCalc was scheduled to end on Nov. 30 but the board voted to extend that to June 30, 2023. With negotiations between the town and the owner of the Walgreens building still ongoing, ReCalc services will be needed regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.
The vote wasn’t unanimous, however, with Carlo Bacci expressing support for an earlier end date. Bacci was concerned about how the June end date would affect the Symonds Way exploratory group that will begin its work in December. If Walgreens falls through for whatever reason, Symonds Way is a potential option as a senior/community center site.
ReCalc, led by member John Sasso, ran through its work to date, including 19 meetings. Members have visited 15 neighboring town community centers and asked questions of each community regarding what they learned and what they feel is important in a new center.
ReCalc did bring along some preliminary results on the UMass Boston Gerontology Institute survey comprised of 24 questions and taken by 1,470 residents (63 percent female). That number, as explained by Caitlyn Coyle of UMass Boston, represents roughly 7 percent of Reading.
The majority of respondents, 48 percent, want an all-ages community center. Just 33 percent think it should be a senior center for age 60-plus residents.
As for a preferred location, 43 percent of respondents don’t have a preference. A downtown center has the support of 32 percent with 10 percent picking outside of downtown and 15 percent some other location.
The question of money revealed that 31 percent of respondents would only support a new building if it came at no additional cost to residents. Twenty-four percent would be willing to pay between $100-200 per year.
As for what kind of indoor space do residents want in a new senior or community center, 62 percent wanted a multipurpose space for small group activities like meetings, card games, book club. The next most popular response was 54 percent asking for indoor exercise space for things like yoga and pilates.
The priorities for outdoor space at a new center started with 63 percent supporting benches or comfortable outdoor seating. Close behind at 56 percent was picnic tables and outdoor dining space.
Not surprisingly, to the question which of the following accessibility features would you prioritize, 60 percent said no or little cost to participate in programs and 58 percent said ample parking.
The UMass Boston group will continue to analyze the results and combine them with findings from three community forums and four focus groups. They’ll come up with final conclusions and recommendations and present them to the Select Board, ReCalc, and the Council on Aging in early December.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the town will hold a public forum at the library to answer questions about the Walgreens building and other topics related to the senior/community center.
