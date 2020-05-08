Brynn is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates and friends of Brynn would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Her support and kindness make her approachable and influential to the other students. People who know her see her as a bubbly and welcoming person. To the RMHS community, Brynn is known for her dedication and hard work.
In the fall, Brynn will attend Auburn University in Alabama hoping to major in Nutrition with a focus on Wellness and a minor in Spanish. After graduation, she would like to volunteer internationally in some capacity. She is extremely excited to attend school in the south, a place that Brynn can't wait to explore. She also is excited to attend such a large school because she feels it is a great opportunity to meet new people from different parts of the US and beyond.
Brynn is a dedicated and hardworking student who puts considerable effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. What makes Brynn stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She is a member of the National Honor Society for her hard work and leadership. She is also has been on the High Honor Roll all four years.
Service is very important to Brynn and her compassion shines through the service that she does. She has done multiple service projects on a smaller local scale like helping out at the Birch Meadow and Wood End Halloween Fairs, Holiday Wreath Delivery for senior citizens, military care packages, volunteer Spanish tutoring, helping the elementary schools prepare for the new school year over the summer, and dog adoption programs. Brynn also taught CCD for multiple summers at St Agnes.
“All of the service work I have done throughout high school has really made me realize the value of giving back and how rewarding those experiences can be because of the immense feeling of appreciation you get from volunteering,” she shares.
Brynn is involved with RMHS clubs. She is a Leo Club officer, which is a volunteering club and part of the national Leo organization. Through the Club, she does volunteer events that support local groups. She also is a member of Habitat for Humanity and Samantha's Harvest.
Brynn has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school has to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took honors classes with additional classes like AP US History and AP Environmental Science.
This year her courses are equally rigorous including, AP Government, AP European History, AP Spanish, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Poetry, Honors Pre-Calculus, and AP Environmental Science.
There have been many teachers at RMHS who have made high school amazing for Brynn. She would like to thank Mr. Brokenrope, a former English teacher at RMHS who inspired her beyond the classroom. He was a kind and generous teacher who made learning incredibly enjoyable. He had an upbeat and caring personality which made his classroom such a positive learning environment for all students.
“All of the teachers I’ve had for the past four years have all impacted me immensely in such positive ways and have helped make me be the person I am today,” she shares.
Brynn shares that she will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. Her favorite memories of what stands out are the ones involving school pride. The screaming student section at the football and hockey games, with group cheers and having so much fun is something she will never forget. The trips she took like the Spanish exchange and trip to Poland were equally memorable.
When Brynn is not studying or hanging out with friends, she can be found doing multiple things. She worked at D'Amici's Bakery in Reading until it closed. Now she works at Tread in Reading and Winchester at the check-in desk.
Brynn would like to thank all of the teachers and mentors she has had throughout the past few years that have helped her become the person she is today and made high school such an amazing experience for her.
She shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. Brynn shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future.
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same. Brynn also shares that she would like to thank all of her friends who have been so supportive throughout high school and are the reason she will look back on this time as some of the best, most memorable years of her life.
“They are the reason I will look back on high school as some of the best years of my life.”
Brynn resides at 30 Meadow Brook Lane with her parents Pete and Erin and siblings, Peter (21) and Mae (14).
