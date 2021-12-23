READING – Sandwiched between a discussion of Reading’s $84 million budget and the selection of a new Town Manager, the 16-page PowerPoint at the bottom of the Select Board packet received little attention last week.
Part pitch, part a response to a Select Board request, the Climate Advisory Committee’s presentation on why Reading needs a Sustainability Director is convincing, or so they hope. At the Nov. 9 Select Board meeting, members gave CAC chair David Zeek some homework. While his presentation that night was good, the board wanted more information. How do other towns work? How much will a Sustainability Director cost? And how much grant money, etc., should the town expect to bring in if the position was added?
“I think the idea is really interesting,” said Select Board member Mark Dockser last month.
Last Tuesday, the CAC’s answers to those questions were contained in the Select Board packet. But it wasn’t on the agenda, so the issue was never discussed. Wednesday night at the Climate Advisory Committee meeting, Zeek and members discussed their pitch, which will soon be made to the Select Board and then to a new Town Manager.
Chelsea’s Fidel Maltez will take over from Bob LeLacheur in February and CAC members were happy that Maltez played a key role in Chelsea adding a Sustainability Director in 2020.
“He is someone who we would want to engage with on this question of a Sustainability Director,” said Zeek. “If he thinks it’s a good idea it’s probably a good idea, if he doesn’t, it’s probably not. He got a grant from the Barr Foundation and used that money to hire a Sustainability Director in Chelsea. So at least he thinks along these lines. Climate is an issue for him. He’d certainly get the point and wouldn’t have to learn about it. It would just be a question of how it fits with his overall intentions and his strategy for the town.”
The Climate Advisory Committee’s interest in a Sustainability Director goes back years, and it’s partially linked now to the town’s effort to become a Green Community.
“What you really need ideally is a person with a fulltime job to take care of all of this,” said CAC member Jeff Everson in July. “It’s not only a fulltime job. It’s more than that but right now we don’t have anyone trusted with that sort of thing.”
Like Reading’s pursuit of Green Community status, the town is actually behind other communities when it comes to environmental work. More than 280 towns and cities already have earned Green Community status and many across the state already have Sustainability Directors.
The partial List of those cities and towns with Sustainability Directors includes Acton, Amesbury, Andover, Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Concord, Framingham, Holliston, Lexington, Medford, Natick, Newton, Quincy, Salem, Sherborn, Somerville, Waltham, Wellesley, Weston, Winchester, and Worcester.
The CAC gave Natick as an example of one town’s use of a Sustainability Director. Jillian Wilson-Martin, Natick’s Director of Sustainability, said she spends most of her time working on energy efficiency and renewable energy products. She works with Natick’s Facilities Director along with residents, the Select Board, the Sustainability Committee, and the Department of Energy Resources.
As for dollars and sense, Wilson-Martin said Natick’s energy efficiency projects save the town on average $500,000 annually.
Closer to home, in a 2021 Green Community update, Melrose said it had received more than $2.5 million since 2010 in grants and other awards involving 10 different programs. The point was not only the money, but also the need to have someone to manage it all. The “all” also includes the state’s 2030 Clean Energy and Climate Plan and everything associated with it.
The CAC recommends that the town set a salary figure of $90,000 plus benefits for a Sustainability Director. The number comes from what other communities offer. Arlington’s pay range for a director is $72,000 to $93,000; Lexington is $63,000 to $91,000; Somerville is $106,000; Ashland is $55,000 to $65,000; and Concord is $74,000 to $111,000.
The CAC not only has a salary recommendation but also a job description for the new hire.
“A forward-thinking manager who desires to be at the forefront of creating a low carbon, sustainable community with measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors of the economy. Proactively collaborate with town officials, committees, staff, and residents to achieve the goals approved by Town Meeting and help develop and build upon additional projects and studies relative to Town facilities and infrastructure. Ability to effectuate change and effectively share ideas and best practices by building strong alliances with the local community and outside resources. Exceptional organizational, analytical, written and verbal skills are required a well as proficiency with office and data analysis software.”
All of this will be on the Jan. 4 Select Board agenda and the CAC and Zeek are hoping for 30 minutes to explain why Reading should do this. The goal is to put the position, and its $90,000 cost, before April Town Meeting.
“We have between now and April to polish the message,” said Zeek.
