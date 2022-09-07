READING – At last week’s meeting, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) took zero votes and didn’t recommend spending a single penny. It was a very different story Tuesday night.
RAAC took five votes and approved money for the Burbank Y, Birch Meadow, town history preservation, conservation, and the food pantry. By the time the 3 ½ hour meeting concluded, RAAC had allocated more than $1.7 million dollars.
That flurry of spending left $1,917,314 in remaining ARPA funds, meaning the finish line was near for the committee, with just two big asks left on the table – premium pay and water and sewer. The remaining money, if there was any, would go to smaller requests. But the late hour won out, and members will meet for the last time on Oct. 12 to finish their work.
RAAC’s recommendations now head to the Select Board which has final say on ARPA funds.
The night started with a follow-up presentation by the Burbank YMCA to provide more specifics on their earlier proposal asking for $96,100 for adaptive and/or specialized recreation programs for individuals/children with disabilities.
John Feudo, Executive Director of the Burbank YMCA, told the committee that the swim programs would prioritize Reading residents and possibly include an enrollment period just for them. Questions on costs, staffing, and timing were all answered.
“Any funding that we receive from the ARPA fund from the town of Reading is a gift to the Burbank YMCA in the form a grant and we will put that in a restricted fund,” said Feudo, addressing concerns the committee had about funds staying in town and not going to the Greater Boston YMCA.
RAAC members then referred back to an earlier discussion about the two models Tom Wise and Shawn Brandt presented at the last meeting. Since then, Wise had updated the models with additional town staffing information, plus added pay figures to his three levels. Low pay employees were now classified as up to $55,500. Medium was $55,501 to $97,125 and high was above $97,125.
After a general discussion that included opinions about Microsoft Teams in the early days of Covid and the possibility of excluding top level administrators from premium pay, it was time to start spending money.
It started with a motion to give the Burbank YMCA, $96,100. It also included a plan to funnel the money through Reading Recreation. It passed 8-0.
“I’m just happy we got something allocated,” said chair Marianne Downing of the first vote.
It was just the start.
Next up was $1.5 million for Phase One of the Birch Meadow master plan. That included the central spine walkway, the pavilion with restrooms, the lacrosse wall, and the imagination station parking lot, including improvements to the surrounding wetlands. That also passed 8-0.
Next was the Reading Historical Commission’s request for $13,500. Wise was opposed in part because of his focus on the big-ticket items and partly because he felt the town budget could absorb that amount. But others disagreed.
“It’s a modest amount of money for the history of the town,” said Mark Dockser.
That one passed 7-1 with Wise opposed.
It kept going.
The Conservation Commission’s request for $22,500 was next. But $2,500 of that total was for a bike rack at Mattera Cabin. Wise proposed dropping the bike rack but lost, 6-2, with Chris Haley also opposed.
With the $22,500 motion, and the bike racks, back on the table, it passed 8-0 with Wise and Haley onboard this time.
After a short recess, the Reading Food pantry was next. The pantry had asked for $124,000 in July, then came back in August with a trimmed down $84,000 request. But that request lost on a 4-4 vote. Shawn Brandt and Wise then proposed a compromise of $46,000, which included two new refrigerators and a $15,000 consultant to find a new home for the pantry in town. That passed 8-0.
If the Select Board approves what RAAC recommended, the committee will have $1,917,314 left to spend on Oct. 12. The discussions that night could be difficult. Five of the eight RAAC members allocated more than $1 million to water and sewer in their informal rankings. But Select Board and RAAC members Haley and Dockser both said no further ARPA funds should be used on water and sewer. With ranges on the committee of $0 to $1,504,680, a compromise might be a challenge.
But a compromise of $1 million, for example, would allow the committee to allot $750,000 for premium pay, and still have money left over for requests from Reading Rotary ($75,000), the Reading Garden Club ($12,000), the Chamber of Commerce ($55,000), and the First Congregational Church ($34,000). It sounds simple, but the disagreement over the water and sewer figure is vast.
Since May, RAAC had approved spending a little over half of the town’s original ARPA funds ($7,592,234) and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed. All were deemed time-sensitive.
The Select Board has approved:
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
$77,000 for flood mitigation at Maillet Sommes.
$8,000 to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane.
$11,620 for the Trails Committee for work at Mattera Cabin along with boardwalk improvements.
$100,000 for the Town Forest Committee to continue its work to remove dead trees and invasive species.
Those approvals left $3,595,614 remaining in available ARPA funds. But in a two-hour span Tuesday the total dramatically shrunk with one October meeting left for the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee.
