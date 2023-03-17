READING - Reading native and Austin Preparatory School alumnus Tyler Walsh has been nominated for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation’s 42nd College Television Awards. It is his second nomination in as many years.
The Foundation’s annual College Television Awards recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges across the country. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony April 1 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California.
Walsh has been nominated, along with eight classmates from the University of Miami, in the News category for UMTV’s NewsVision. Walsh served as a producer on the project, which was selected from over 132 submissions from colleges and universities nationwide by Television Academy members.
NewsVision, a half-hour live news program on the University of Miami’s student-run television station, UMTV, covers national and local news, weather and sports impacting the UM community. The nominated episode, which was broadcast on April 7, 2022, includes stories on a Brightline train crash, a benefit concert for Ukraine, community outrage over a local park entrance, and one physician's assistant who goes beyond her duty to save two young patients.
“The stories we selected represent a range of topics that are pivotal to the University of Miami community and the surrounding South Florida neighborhood,” said Walsh. “In the Brightline story, the train system is a popular route for commuters/travelers in the area; [so] it’s important for the viewers to know about the issues the company has been facing recently.
“This is my second nomination, and it’s a dream come true,” continued Walsh. “By being nominated for an award of this caliber, I’m reminded of why I’m in this industry; and if I win, it will only motivate me more to stick with it. It’s not the recognition or the fame; for me, it’s the impact.”
Walsh graduated from the University of Miami in 2022 and currently works as a content producer for WBTS NBC10 Boston.
The Reading native’s passion for TV production started after he began attending Reading Community Television (RCTV) camps at around the age of 10. From there, he moved onto working with the Parker Middle School (Parker News Live) and then in high school at Austin Prep (Austin Focus). Once he arrived at “The U” he joined UMTV.
After similarly being nominated for his work at Miami University last year, Walsh credited several former Parker Middle School staffers for motivating him to pursue his dreams. Specifically, during an interview with The Middlesex East last year, he mentioned Robyn Ferrazani, the teacher in charge of Parker News Live, who he said supported and pushed him “in ways unimaginable” and former psychologist Diane Ketlak, who “always saw the knack I had for TV and was there for me during my toughest moments at Parker.”
2023 College Television Awards nominees will also participate in a variety of professional-development activities from March 29-April 1, including a special screening of all nominated projects attended by members of the Television Academy, an industry-professionals networking breakfast, Hollywood studio visits and additional career-enhancing activities before the red carpet awards show.
Nominees and winners of the 42nd College Television Awards automatically become members of the Television Academy Foundation's alumni family, gaining access to year-round networking opportunities, events and professional development resources. Prominent College Television Awards alumni include CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan director Patricia Riggen; Maya and the Three executive producer Jorge Gutierrez; and Love, Victor executive producer Jason Ensler.
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.
