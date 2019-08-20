READING Four local firefighter recruits graduated Friday August 9, from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow.
Graduating from the fifty-day Career Recruit Firefighter Training Program were Ashley Auld, William Madden, Adam O’Doherty and Marckendy Vernet. They were among 37 graduates from 23 Fire Departments.
“This rigorous professional training provides our newest firefighters with the basic skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.
The guest speake was Retired Wayland Fire Chief Robert Loomer.
Retired Chief Loomer celebrated his 50th year in the fire service, which began in 1969 as a call firefighter in Maynard. He rose through the ranks and later became chief of the Wayland Fire Department before retiring in 2012. Chief Loomer has a degree in fire protection and industrial safety from Oklahoma State University and is a graduate of the MFA Career Recruit Firefighter Class #24. For 42 years, Loomer has held a variety of teaching and leadership assignments at the MFA. He spoke to the recruits on the many ways they can prepare for a successful career in the fire service.
New Firefighters
Ashley Auld became a licensed Paramedic in 2016 and was a call firefighter in the Town of Wenham in 2016 and 2017. From 2006 to 2015 she worked as a preschool teacher and personal trainer.
Adam O’Doherty became a EMT in 2016 and became a licensed paramedic in 2017. From 2009 to 2016 he worked in facilities maintenance.
Markendy Vernet worked as an EMT from 2013 to 2016 and completed his Paramedic training in 2017 at Northern Essex Community College.
Bill Madden worked with an ambulance company as an EMT since 2015 and completed the Paramedic Training in 2018.
Firefighting Academy
Today’s firefighters do far more than fight fires. They are the first ones called to respond to chemical and environmental emergencies, ranging from the suspected presence of carbon monoxide to a gas leak. They may be called to rescue a child who has fallen through the ice or who has locked himself in a bathroom. They rescue people from stalled elevators and those who are trapped in vehicle crashes. They test and maintain their equipment including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), hydrants, hoses, power tools, and apparatus.
At the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, they learn all these skills and more from certified fire instructors who are also experienced firefighters. Students learn all the basic skills they need to respond to, contain and control fires. They receive training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques, and rappelling. The intensive, ten-week program for municipal firefighters involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.
Students receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under non-fire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions. To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack. Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program all students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
