By BOB HOLMES
READING – April Town Meeting voted to raise your water and sewer rates 3 percent. But Tuesday night the Reading Select Board took a kinder approach to your wallet, voting to hold the increase to roughly 1.9 percent.
Despite the April vote by Town Meeting members, the Select Board acts as the Water and Sewer Commissioners. It’s not the sexiest of titles but it means the five-person board can overrule the vote of nearly 180 Town Meeting members and Tuesday that’s what they did.
Last year’s water and sewer rate was $10.70 per 100 cubic feet. The board voted to make it $10.90 for FY22, an increase of roughly 1.9 percent. Residents can expect to see the increase in the July-August billing cycle.
The downside to the board’s vote is that the town will have to tap approximately $300,000 extra in reserves to produce that smaller increase. That means Town Meeting members will have to deal with the hit to reserves at their November meeting. Normally, the Select Board sets the rates before Town Meeting but it was the reverse this year.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur began the explanation of a complicated subject, some of which he struggled to understand.
“Water and sewer budgets are not the same as water and sewer rates. And water and sewer rates are not the same as your water and sewer bill,” said LeLacheur.
He said there has been an 18.5 percent increase in MWRA assessments, which is based on usage last year. With more people at home because of the pandemic, water usage increased 13 percent, the fourth straight year of an increase. Despite conservation efforts, economic development has fueled the increase.
“One of the most important factors in your rates is how much water are you are selling,” said LeLacheur.
He said MWRA assessments for sewer usage are up 3 percent.
“We actually asked them to explain it even more and I became even more confused. It’s a five-year rolling average but it’s not that simple. I’ll just leave it at that.”
While Town Meeting voted a 3.4 percent increase for water and a 2.7 percent increase for sewer, Select Board member Carlo Bacci had a different idea.
“We’re not out of covid yet. It’s getting better, but my two cents is 2 percent overall increase,” said Bacci.
LeLacheur said 2 percent was doable.
“It’s meaningful,” said LeLacheur of the added reserves that would be needed to limit the increase to 2 percent. “But it’s certainly not disastrous by any means. It’s certainly reasonable.”
Slowly, others agreed. Chair Karen Herrick supported the idea. Mark Dockser agreed. A motion followed and the rates were set with a 5-0 vote.
If you selected the Celtics over the Select Board you missed a packed agenda in a 4-hour, 18-minute meeting.
Bunratty owner Eilish Havey appeared before the board seeking approval of an outdoor dining plan, similar to what the downtown restaurant used last summer. The plan includes six tables on the sidewalk, the same layout as last summer. Because the intent is to sell alcohol, Reading Town Counsel Ivria Fried stressed the need for a “clear delineation of space” between diners and passersby. With the state of emergency set to expire June 15 there was concern that the state’s rules could change but the board went ahead and approved her plan with a 5-0 vote.
The five minutes allotted in the agenda for a discussion of an Open Meeting Law complaint turned into a 30 minute debate. The complaint comes from Walt Tuvell and deals with an email in the Select Board packet. Tuvell alleges the email wasn’t his and asked to have it removed. Fried took it down but not before Herrick had asked Dockser about the email and Herrick had discussed it with Anne Landry and Fried. Tuvell had four OML complaints, three of which Fried disagreed with. The fourth involved three board members (Herrick, Landry, and Dockser) involved in communication on the issue. Tuvell, according to Fried, felt that was a violation because it represented a quorum. Fried disagreed.
The issue may seem minor, but it brought out how certain members felt about Tuvell, who runs a website focused on Reading.
“He’s a bully. He’s harassing town staff and he needs to stop,” said Carlo Bacci of Tuvell. “This goes way beyond the Open Meeting Law complaint.”
New board member Chris Haley also had issues with Tuvell and asked for a motion for the board to disavow what’s on Tuvell’s website. The end result is that Tuvell, his website, and his complaint will be back before the board at its next meeting on June 9. Some of the communication between board members as well as between Tuvell and Herrick could be available in the Select Board packet for that meeting.
The board approved two school-related items. The first was a 5-0 vote in support of continuing the Reading/Wakefield Inter-municipal Agreement for the Purposeful Opportunities for Successful Transition Program (POST). POST is a post-secondary special education program for students 18-22 years old. According to the agreement, the goal of the program is for young adults to gain the necessary skills to become confident, independent, and integrated members in the Wakefield and Reading communities.”
The second was joining the School Committee is sending a Statement of Interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for assistance in building a new Killam School. “It’s the very first step in the process,” said Superintendent John Doherty. “It allows us to get our foot in the door.”
Applying to the MSBA doesn’t mean Reading will get money from the state for Killam. The MSBA funds come from the state sales tax. The funds are like a pie which the MSBA cuts into pieces for each school it approves. There’s a set amount of money and more fail to make the cut than succeed. Stoneham failed five times to get MSBA funding before finally breaking thru in 2018. But still, the thought of the state reimbursing 50-60 percent of the cost of a new school is exciting for the school community. The Select Board voted 5-0 in support of the effort.
Reading Facilities Director Joe Huggins gave an update to the board on the building security project that was high on praise for the work done, but low on details. There are only 10-12 people in town who know the specifics of the work done at town buildings, including Reading schools. The project began in early 2016 with a security study that produced a “detailed report of where we were vulnerable,” said Huggins.
Work started in the summer of 2020 and the pandemic made it far more challenging than expected. But when the final piece is done, the completion of an updated police dispatch center, Reading buildings will be safer.
Anyone reading the daily headlines would agree with Huggins statement that, “You can never do enough to make buildings safe.”
Improvements include changes to building access and cameras. As Superintendent Doherty said, there were also “cultural changes with policies and procedures.”
All of it added up to feeling safer in town buildings, even if you’re not exactly sure why.
“I’d love to share more,” said Huggins.
Meg Aki of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council appeared before the board to discuss the town’s effort to earn a Green Community Designation, something 280 city and towns in the state have already earned.
There is five criteria Reading is working on as explained in a PowerPoint presentation included in the Select Board packet. Aki focused on two, the town’s energy reduction plan that has a goal of reducing energy consumption by 20 percent, and fuel-efficient vehicles.
The last one requires all departments within a Green Community to purchase fuel-efficient vehicles for municipal use. That doesn’t mean the town will soon be getting an electric fire engine. But it does mean administrative vehicles for police and fire, emergency vehicles under 8,500 pounds and sedans and light duty trucks used by schools and other municipal departments need to be more fuel-efficient when the time comes to replace them. For the record, the town has 153 vehicles with 41 belonging to RMLD and 112 to the town.
The meeting started with Herrick and LeLacheur praising the work of volunteers, led by Bill Brown, in placing more than 2,400 flags at Reading cemeteries for Memorial Day.
