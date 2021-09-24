Franklin Zessis is a kind, considerate, and hardworking student athlete in his Senior year at Reading Memorial High School. Franklin attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
To those that share classes with him, he is known as a diligent student and good friend.
Throughout his years at Reading Memorial High School, Franklin has spent his time taking rigorous academic courses and playing goalie on the Reading Memorial High School Boys Varsity Hockey team.
This year, Franklin’s course load includes Advanced Placement English Literature, Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics, Honors Environmental Science, and Pre-Calculus. In the past, Franklin has taken other Honors level courses along with Advanced Placement English Language and Advanced Placement United States History.
Over this summer, Franklin spent many hours volunteering at Social Capital Inc. in Woburn where he did yard work for an elderly woman who was physically unable to do it herself. Franklin’s hard work gave him a tremendous sense of accomplishment.
He says, “By the end of the summer her happiness made it worth all the trouble because she was so grateful for what I had done.”
Franklin is Vice President of the Interact Club at Reading Memorial High School. The Interact Club is affiliated with the Rotary Club of Reading. It helps lead community service projects in and around Reading. This year, the club has already been involved with the Fall Street Faire. At the Faire, Franklin helped raise money for the club.
As the goalie for the Reading Memorial High School Boys Varsity Hockey team, Franklin has many fond memories of playing on the team. In fact, one of his most memorable experiences at Reading Memorial High School was winning a semifinals game in a shootout during the second season of the Boys Varsity Hockey season. This was an especially great moment as Reading was severely limited by the Covid-19 pandemic in the amount of games they could play. A second season was put to together after the end of the winter season which allowed the team to play a few more games.
When not studying or playing hockey, you can find Franklin spending time with friends, watching sports, playing video games, or walking his Pit-bull/Black Labrador mix dog, Bobo.
Outside of Varsity Hockey, Franklin plays club hockey for the East Coast Rockets. He often spends weekends goaltending at tournaments for the Rockets.
A teacher who has made a great impact on Franklin’s time at Reading Memorial High School is Ms. Lombardo, his 9th and 11th Grade English teacher.
Franklin says, “She made me think outside the box and further develop my ideas and arguments in my essays.”
Franklin credits Ms. Lombardo for pushing him to include more detail when writing essays. This tip has allowed him to excel with his writing.
Franklin’s favorite TV show is Game of Thrones, his favorite actor is Denzel Washington, and his favorite movie is Training Day.
One aspect of school that Franklin enjoyed last year was the modified schedule for the Covid-19 pandemic. In this model, classes met every other day for longer periods of time instead of every day. This was enjoyed by many students and one of the few aspects of the disrupted school year that they will miss this year.
Franklin is a role model for student athletes at Reading Memorial High School. He shows that students can excel in both academics and athletics at the Advanced Placement and Varsity level, respectively.
For his future endeavors, Franklin hopes to pursue a career in Sports Journalism. Combining his love of sports with his affinity for writing led him to want to study sports journalism. Franklin plans to attend a four year university but is unsure on where exactly he wants to attend. He has no real preference in terms of size and location as he is applying to schools of all sizes around the country and here in New England.
A word of thanks from Franklin goes out to his parents. He says, “I would like to thank my parents as they have stuck by my side no matter what and have made tremendous sacrifices for my brother and I.”
Franklin resides on Sherwood Road with his parents, Alicia and Steven, and his brother Alexander (15).
