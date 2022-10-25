READING – Reading Memorial High School World Language Department Head Danja Mahoney appeared before the School Committee last week to present the details of a new certification available to students at RMHS, the Massachusetts Biliteracy program.
Students in their senior or junior year at RMHS now may take this test on fluency in a second language which may provide them with college credit or college placement advantages at the Mass. Community Colleges as well as Salem State and Bridgewater State with other state schools expected to join the program.
Mahoney will coordinate the program along with Spanish teacher Derrick Ryan. According to Mahoney, the students may obtain one of two levels of proficiency, the Seal of Biliteracy or the Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction. A seal will be affixed to the students’ diplomas. To qualify for the Seal with Distinction students must also have an ELA (English) MCAS score of at least 501 which indicates the student is meeting grade level expectations.
The School Committee endorsed the program which involves proficiency testing on listening, reading, speaking and writing and the test is available in numerous languages. RMHS seniors who choose to take the test will take the exam in school during flex block in December. Interested juniors may take the test in the spring. Mahoney said 12 Seniors have already signed up for the exam with four or five languages selected to date.
The State Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by state approved districts that recognizes high school graduates who attain high functional and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language in recognition of having studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. The vision is to help students recognize the value of their academic success and see the tangible benefits of being bilingual. The State Seal of Biliteracy takes the form of a seal that appears on the transcript or diploma of the graduating senior and is a statement of accomplishment for future employers and for college admissions.
School Committeee Chair Shawn Brandt commented that the bilingual certification would be huge in future employment or service in the military.
Committee member Chuck Robinson thanked Mahoney for her efforts to make the program available at RMHS saying it fits in with what we do here, preparing students for entry into society.
Superintendent of Schools Thomas Milaschewski said the test was free of charge to students and the opportunity was exciting for students and the community.
Two deaths in school community
The meeting opened with a moment of silence for 16-year-old Theodore Freedman, a junior student at RMHS who passed away suddenly from a recent illness, and Jim Henerberry, a 6th grade Engligh teacher at Coolidge who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Coolidge Principal Sarah Marchant described Henerberry, who had stepped away from teaching in June, as a wonderful educator who cared deeply about the success and well-being of each and every one of his students. Jim has worked in the district for 17 years and was beloved by so many students, staff, and families in our RPS community.
Milaschewski, in an annoucement on Friday on behalf of everyone at the Reading Public Schools, said he wanted to extend heartfelt condolences to the Freedman family and all of Theo’s loved ones and friends. Theo was very well-liked and was a cherished member of the Reading Public Schools community.
Classmate Emily Goodhue, a student representative to the School Committee, related her sorrow on the passing of Freedman and detailed the observances that occurred at RMHS. She also had been a student in Henerberry’s class.
Milaschewski reported “in addition to our RMHS school-based counseling and support, RPS has activated the assistance of the NEMLEC STARS, who will provide additional counselors who are professionally trained to listen to and assist students and staff during times of need and grief.” He added “as parents, you may want to talk to your children too. The death of a classmate may affect your child in a variety of ways. If they need to talk, we always encourage families to answer their questions simply and honestly. We also encourage families to reach out to our schools as additional supports are needed.”
