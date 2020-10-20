READING - The School Committee Wednesday evening selected the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) to conduct their search for a new Superintendent of Schools to replace Dr. John Doherty who announced in May he would leaving his post at the end of the current school year, his 12th as superintendent and his 33rd year in the Reading schools.
The unanimous vote to choose the MASC was not without minor controversy as the selection was made by a three person sub-committee comprised of Chief Financial officer Gail Dowd, School Committee Chair Chuck Robinson and Vice Chair Tom Wise following a meeting last week in which the School Committee voted unanimously for a competing firm, the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) following virtual presentations by both firms.
The vote for NESDEC was termed an endorsement of their presentation by Executive Director Art Bettencourt over the presentation by MASC Director Glenn Koocher. After the dual presentations October 1, Dowd stressed during the subsequent discussion that the presentations were only one part of the selection process and she would be checking references (both were excellent) and the sub-committee would take into account written submissions of the work proposed by the consultants.
At the meeting last week members of the School Committee noted there were a lot of similarities in the work proposed by both firms who would be working under the direction of the School Committee and NESDEC was favored although not by a wide margin over MASC. Both firms would organize and advertise the search, organize focus groups, seek resident input, work with a search committee and conduct preliminary screening of the applicants over an agreed upon timeline.
At the opening of the October 7th meeting Robinson announced the sub-committee after weighing all factors had selected the MASC then opened up the meeting for comments.
Their analysis favored MASC through a scoring of eight categories including references, the prior vote for NESDEC and six categories through the written presentations which Dowd said included attention to detail in the request for proposals (RFP) and the more complete answers to questions in the RFP.
Committee member Shawn Brandt was not entirely pleased with the lack of information on the MASC selection and said the process might have benefitted from a discussion on the prioritizing and scoring of the search rubric.
He was followed by committee member John Parks who said he agreed with Brandt and took it a step further saying there was a “huge lack of transparency” after Robinson declined to reveal the score card on the comparison of the two firms.
Wise answered MASC “did a better job of checking the boxes” on the information we were looking for.
The committee eventually voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with MASC over the cost of their contract. This discussion will be headed by Dowd with final approval to sign the contract to be voted on by the School Committee.
