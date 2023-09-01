(Editor’s Note: “Time Capsule” will be a reoccurring feature story that will run on Fridays throughout the summer and look back on some of the top news events that captivated the Reading community over the past century. All of the news stories are taken from the Reading Chronicle’s archives.)
“Government Will Give Town Old Piece of Artillery”
September 1, 1933
90 years ago...
The government offered the Town of Reading a 25-foot cannon on September 1, 1933. The cannon was desired by local Legionnaires who intended to collect the gift.
“These guns, which the government offers for decorative purposes, are now either in the arsenal in Rock Island III or in the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland,” the article said.
“Reading Beauty To Vie For Miss America Title” September 1, 1960
63 years ago...
Brenda Corov, a 20-year-old Reading resident, traveled to Atlantic City for the Miss America pageant.
Corov represented Massachusetts and intended to sing for the talent portion of the pageant. The article anticipated the demands of the upcoming contest.
“This will require a constant smile, a pleasing demeanor, and immaculate grooming despite a host of inconveniences which can be anticipated to accompany an enterprise of the magnitude of the Miss America contest,” the piece said.
“Swell Fun to Swell The Fund” September 1, 1944
79 years ago...
A block party was set to be held in Reading Square on Labor Day 1944 in an effort to raise funds.
The party included the opportunity to collect donations towards the Honor Fund, to benefit those formerly in the armed services.
The event was set to include speakers, a block dance, and more.
“School Committee returns $133,000 to town till” September 1, 1976
47 years ago...
The Reading School Committee unexpectedly returned $133,000 to the town. The return of the large sum of money was attributed to money management.
“The committee wished the town to know that its careful management of money often results in some sort of return to the town,” the article said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.