By BOB HOLMES
READING – It was a night the Select Board said good-bye to Anne Landry. But that doesn’t mean it was all tulips and plaudits.
During a 3½ hour meeting Tuesday, the board heard a disturbing update on the state’s view of Reading’s Downtown Smart Growth District, previewed the town’s new website, and heard one board member call the behavior of another “rude and unprofessional.”
And did you know Biltmore & Main is closing and will soon become the area’s second Public Kitchen?
But it all started with Landry, in her last meeting as a Select Board member. Landry is not running for re-election and with the town elections April 5, it was her last time sitting at the head table in the Select Board meeting room. She was presented with a plaque, along with tulips, and was joined by her family.
“I know I speak for everybody when I say her contributions are incredibly valued and we will miss her,” said board chair Karen Herrick. “I’ve always been impressed with her thoughtfulness, her ability to listen to community needs.”
Herrick’s comments were echoed by her fellow board members, as well as community members who spoke though out the night.
Next up was the Select Board Liaison reports, a usually harmless time to share what board members had seen during various community events and meetings. That’s when Carlo Bacci referenced last week’s Meet the Candidates Night at the Reading Public Library.
Maybe you’ve heard what happened on social media. As the event concluded, candidates Jackie McCarthy and Nancy Tawadros were asked by Chris Haley how they would have voted on severance pay for outgoing Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. As Tawadros answered she was interrupted by audience members, including Herrick. Bacci concluded his liaison report by asking Herrick if she would apologize for her “rude and unprofessional behavior that night.”
There was no response from Herrick other than to ask if Bacci was done with his report. It was an awkward moment and sidelined the feel-good start to the meeting.
Community Development Director Julie Mercier’s report to the board wasn’t awkward, but it was disturbing and left board members shaking their heads.
Mercier gave an update to changes at the state level that have been percolating for months and includes all MBTA serviced communities in the state. In January of 2021 the state legislature passed an economic development bill that added Section 3A to the Zoning Act, which includes certain requirements to areas like Reading’s Downtown Smart Growth District.
The bill isn’t a problem for Reading, but the interpretation of its guidelines by the Department of Housing and Community Development, the MBTA, and MassDOT is. The frustration in Mercier’s voice as she explained the guidelines was clear, even as she appeared via Zoom.
So, what’s the problem?
While Reading is looking for less density in its developments, the state wants more. Think Malden high-rise apartments bigger, as one resident said. Reading has been classified as a “bus service community,” rather than a “commuter rail community.” That despite having just one bus line in town and having (pre-pandemic) the busiest station on the Haverhill Commuter Rail line.
“One poorly utilized bus line,” said Herrick. “It just makes no sense.”
It’s important because the state uses a formula based on the dominant transit service in a community to determine reasonable size for a multi-family district. Multiply Reading’s 9,952 housing units by 20 percent (as a bus community) and the town needs 1,990 units in the district. As a commuter rail community, you multiply by 15 percent and the number of housing units drops to 1,493, according to town officials. Reading is protesting its designation as a bus service community.
Town Meeting members hoping to push for less development at the April Town Meeting instead will be greeted by the state’s wish for more development.
And all this development according to the state should take place within ½ mile of the commuter rail station. Draw that circle in Reading and the only developable land left is in the industrial district behind RMLD and that’s currently not zoned for residential development. Land elsewhere is filled with single family homes. And one more thing. The state says the Downtown Smart Growth Districts should be at least 50 acres. Reading’s is 48 acres.
All the above is important because of money. If the town can’t meet these proposed guidelines, then it will lose thousands in grant money.
“Who came up with this?” asked Haley.
The good news is that Reading isn’t alone. Other communities are also protesting to the state and Reading’s legislative representatives are getting involved. The state is taking public comment until March 31 and Reading will make sure their thoughts are heard. The state has a goal of releasing final guidelines this summer.
“You don’t know where these guidelines are going to end up,” said a concerned Mercier.
Earlier during public comment, Richard Abate, President of the Reading Police Supervisory Association, made a push for Reading’s front-line public safety workers to receive ARPA funds as compensation for the work done during the pandemic. The town is currently discussing how to spend ARPA money.
Abate referenced a letter read to the Finance Committee earlier that said, “Today, we ask that we be compensated. Compensated by Federal funds that cost this town nothing, for the essential work we performed for over a year for this town and its residents and visitors.”
It was also a night to hear updates from two of the town’s most active acronyms, PARC and ReCalc.
The good news was that PARC members were in attendance or on Zoom and ready for their update. The bad news is that they hadn’t posted for a meeting, meaning any discussion would flirt with a violation of the Open Meeting Law. So PARC’s update was left until April 19 and PARC members went home.
That left ReCalc, the committee exploring the town’s potential need for a new Senior/Community Center. ReCalc chair John O’Neill updated the board on its progress so far, including visiting neighboring towns and looking at their Senior Centers. On April 6 the committee will sponsor two public forums to hear from residents. The first is at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center. The second will be at the Reading Public Library at 6 p.m.
The board also heard an update on plans to add decorative lighting to the lower end of Haven Street. In a letter to residents and abutters, Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer called the project at 52 Haven Street, “a fun and creative downtown temporary public art lighting installation.”
“The programmable bistro style lighting has been professional designed by renowned lighting is designer Joey Nicotera of Retonica,” Schaeffer continued. “The lighting display will be in the shape of a starburst to follow the arc of the plaza. Lights will be installed on an engineered temporary structure that includes steel poles, guy-wires, concrete ballasts and decorative planters.”
Schaeffer said she hopes the lights will appear sometime this spring.
The principals of the Public Kitchen came before the board asking for town approval of the transfer of the liquor license from Biltmore & Main to Public Kitchen. The restaurant would be similar to the one operating on Main Street in Wakefield since 2017. Principal Richard Talieri said he hopes to open the Reading Public Kitchen in early fall.
And make sure on Wednesday you save a few minutes to check out the town’s new website. It’s scheduled to go live around noon and you’re asked to be patient with the new-look site.
“I promise there will be hiccups,” said Jayne Wellman, the town’s Business Administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.