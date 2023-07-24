READING - The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) will tonight consider the placement of pickleball courts on a portion of town-owned land by the Burbank Ice Arena, hear from local recreation department officials about their ideas for the site, and consider soliciting proposals from outside parties on development opportunities.
The packed agenda for SWEC’s regularly-scheduled hybrid meeting on Monday night, which will start at 6:30 p.m. in Town
Hall’s conference room, comes as the advisory committee was earlier this summer granted permission by the Select Board to consider future uses of all town-owned land by the so-called 25-acre Zanni property acquired back in 2019.
SWEC members, based on their original charge, believed their study was limited to a smaller 15-acre slice of the Zanni site situated across the street from the skating rink.
The development potential for that recently acquired municipal parcel - a portion of which was once used as a construction material stockyard - is considered severely limited. Besides containing potential environmental contamination, the 15-acre swath of land is also pocketed with wetlands, while the abutting Reading Rifle and Revolver Club also enjoys easement rights on a portion of the land that contains Ridge Road.
Based upon town officials’ best guess, only 2.5 acres of the land on the opposite side of Symonds Way could be used for an actual development with a building.
Given those limitations, SWEC members back in May asked for permission to expand the scope of their study to include town land that is being leased by the skating rink, land in and around a largely unused baseball diamond known as Symonds Field, and other municipal parcels.
Also revisiting a discussion that began last spring, the advisory board will also consider soliciting input from third-party landowners and businesses by issuing a request-for-information (RIF).
The RIF would allow both other area landowners and business entities such as recreational facility operators to submit their own suggestions for future developments in the area.
Back in May, after SWEC members originally okayed the idea of soliciting RIFs, the group agreed to take a step back and first get a better idea of what types of uses are most appropriate for the area.
Dog park forum
Town citizens are reminded that a public forum is being held on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Town Hall to discuss the construction of a dog park somewhere in the community.
Local residents can participate in the discussion by joining event organizer’s in Town Hall’s hearing room or by logging in remotely via Zoom.
According to local officials, a number of locations for a dog park will be considered, including the Reading Town Forest, Memorial Park, Symonds Way, Sturges Park, Castine Field, and the tennis courts off of Bancroft Avenue.
Attendees will also be appraised about outside funding opportunities that may be available to the community to help pay for the doggie play area. The Stanton Foundation has funded the construction of numerous dog parks across the state and there’s up to $250,000 in grant money to build a park. The only concern is a fast-approaching Dec. 15 deadline to apply for grant money this funding cycle.
MBTA Communities
survey
Town officials are also seeking public feedback regarding future compliance with the state’s so-called “MBTA Communities” mandates, which will require town officials to rezone a substantial section of the municipality for by-right, multi-family housing developments.
“Did you know that 75% of Reading's housing stock is single-family units? The Town is looking for your thoughts on what multi-family housing options you'd like to see in Reading,” a recent flyer created and distributed by town officials reads.
According to information compiled by Reading’s Planning Department, the town in order to comply with the new state mandate will ultimately be required to rezone at least 43-acres of land for by-right housing. The land must be in a suitable-enough condition to allow for the potential construction of 1,493 new dwelling units.
At least 17-acres of that new zoning district must sit within a half-mile of the town’s commuter rail station in Reading Center. Reading has until the end of 2024 to comply with the law.
In order to ensure all options are being considered, local residents are being asked to compete a survey that will remain open through the start of August. Those interested in participating can type https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBTACR into a web browser or visit the town’s website for more information.
Upcoming meetings
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday, July 24
• The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall’s conference room and also via Zoom.
Tuesday, July 25
• The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet in Town Hall’s hearing room at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
• The local Retirement Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reading Retirement Administration’s conference room at 2 Haven St, Unit 307.
• The Climate Advisory Committee will meet remotely at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
• The Conservation Committee will meet remotely at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
• The Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s main hearing room and also via Zoom.
