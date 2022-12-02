To the Reading community, Abbey Brenner is kind, hardworking, and passionate. She has previously attended J.W. Killam Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School.
Abbey shared what she will remember most from high school. She states “Probably the people, I feel like our grade is just really full of kindness and genuine people that will always have an impact on each other even after we have graduated, I won’t forget this class”
Abbey shares that her most exciting memory from high school was from junior prom. She says, “After such a messed up first half of high school because of covid, this was one of the memories that felt like part of that normal high school experience. It was super fun to get all dressed up and just be with friends and is definitely a night I will always remember. It felt crazy to already be a junior when I remember my sister's prom plans getting canceled because of covid like it was yesterday. She was able to come home from school to pick out my dress with me which is another great memory!”
During her freshman year, Abbey was a member of the French club as well as New Currency. She continues to be involved in New Currency through sophomore year as well. During her junior year, she joined the Students For The Greater Community club.
For Abbey’s senior year, her course load includes AP Government, AP Environmental Science, Calculus, Honors French 5, Horror in Literature, Film, and Psychology.
She shares a couple of teachers who have helped her through her final years of high school. She states, “Ms. Bailey, having her sophomore year and senior year I have been super lucky. Not only is she a great teacher but someone you can talk to and has helped me grow as a student and person! Ms. Schuette, she helped ignite my already growing passion for environmental science and her enthusiasm and passion is contagious! Ms. Mcsorely, despite being on the quiet side in class, she recognized my love for French and helped me on the path to where I am now.”
Abbey would also like to share some special thanks to some people. She said, “My guitar teacher Nate, I have known him since 5th grade and do not know who I would be without him. He helped shape me into the more confident and passionate person I am today and taught me so much aside from guitar that I bring with me everyday.”
Outside of school, Abbey loves playing or listening to music. She states, “Writing and playing guitar is a kind of escape for me.” She has worked for Starbucks in the past, but now she works the front desk at Onset Music School.
Abbey also spends her time volunteering around the community. In the past, she volunteered at the Boston Living shelter with the SFTGC club as well as volunteering at the MSPCA. She states that for her, service work is trying to simply be a positive role model in our community.
In the future, Abbey would like to major in Environmental Science and minor in music.
