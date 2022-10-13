READING – In their 12th and final meeting, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) said thank you to the town’s teachers, first responders, and essential workers.
The thanks came in the form of $900,000, spread among roughly 700 town staffers, for their service and sacrifice during the pandemic. While the numbers are approximate, the 5-3 vote in favor of the $900,000 figure means roughly $1,758 for Reading police and fire patrol members, $1,772 for cafeteria workers and $1,595 for special education paraeducators. There are numerous other categories of workers as well and each will receive a check.
At 11 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room, RAAC adjourned after completing the work it started back on March 8. A total of $7,592,234 in American Rescue Plan funds had been spent, including $1,917,314 Wednesday night. As always, the last step is approval by the Select Board, which is scheduled to vote on the latest recommendations at its Oct. 25 meeting.
The eight members of RAAC debated the smallest details during their four-hour meeting.
For example, one issue that surfaced was the question of how much to give sports coaches in the five seasons effected by covid. Earlier models devised by Tom Wise, with help from Shawn Brandt, did not include the 48 coaches at the high school. That fact led others to wonder who else was missing.
“Have we really thought through all the people who lost pay,” said Geoff Coram, mentioning drama and band instructors. “I’m struggling with this.”
If coaches were paid using the same formula as premium pay, some would receive as much as $6,000. That led to agreement that coaches should receive a flat fee, but how much? Wise suggested $250 per season, a figure that would cost $18,000. But Brandt wanted more and proposed spending $36,000 for coaches. The debate on a relatively small item was lengthy, in part because whatever you gave coaches would lower the premium pay for others.
“I think we’ll be here all night trying to come up with this number,” said Chris Haley.
In the end, a vote to give $500 per reduced stipend for sports coaches and other curriculars passed 8-0.
The committee started their discussion of how to spend the last $1,917,314 in ARPA funds with the small ticket items. The going was rough for many of the town groups.
Reading Rotary had asked for $75,000 to cover three years of DPW, Police, Fire, and Health Department work surrounding the Fall Street Faire, but got $25,000 for one year in a unanimous vote. The Garden Club asked for $12,000 and got $4,000 thanks to a 6-2 vote. The First Congregational Church asked for $34,000. A 4-4 vote on giving them nothing lost because of the tie, but a vote to give them $4,000 passed 6-2. The Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce asked for $29,000, survived a discussion to make it $14,000, but on a 6-2 vote got their full request.
Those four decisions totaled $62,000 and left $1,855,314 in the ARPA pot with premium pay for essential workers and water and sewer remaining to be decided. While many supported giving $900,000 in premium pay, not all committee members agreed.
“I’m very uncomfortable at $900,000,” said Mark Dockser, who supported a much lower figure of $650,000. “It’s more than the thank you we had envisioned.”
A motion to make it $750,000 failed, 6-2. The next motion, this time for $900,000, passed 5-3. To put the differences in perspective, the cafeteria worker who received $1,772 under the $900,000 figure would have received $1,500 if it was $750,000.
That now meant $955,314 was left for water and sewer projects but a discussion to leave some amount unspent for the unexpected turned into giving $25,000 to the town for inspections and a commercial appraisal of the Walgreens building. On Tuesday night the Select Board voted to enter into negotiations with the owner of the Walgreens building at 17 Harnden Street to buy the property.
The discussion of water and sewer was led by Town Engineer Ryan Percival. In describing downtown water main improvements, the Gazebo Circle Booster Station, and the lead service removal program, Percival used the term volatility several times to describe price increases in the three projects. Because of those increases, Percival was asking for an additional $1,484,415.39 in ARPA funds to cover the costs. Instead, he settled for $930,314.
RAAC’s resume is now complete, with 20 requests filled, even if most of them were for less than what was initially requested. The Select Board agreed with all of them.
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
$77,000 for flood mitigation at Maillet Sommes.
$8,000 to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane.
$11,620 for the Trails Committee for work at Mattera Cabin along with boardwalk improvements.
$100,000 for the Town Forest Committee to continue its work to remove dead trees and invasive species.
$1,500,000 for Phase I of Birch Meadow
$91,600 for YMCA Adaptive Swimming overseen by the Rec Committee
$13,500 for the Historical Commission
$22,500 for the Conservation Commission
$46,200 for the Reading Food Pantry
And adding in Wednesday:
$900,000 for premium pay for essential workers
$930,314 for water and sewer projects
$25,000 for due diligence on the Walgreens Building, including an appraisal and inspections
$25,000 for Reading Rotary
$4,000 for the Reading Garden Club
$4,000 for the landscaping for the First Congregational Church
$29,000 for the Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce
For the record, Wednesday’s 12th meeting technically wasn’t the last for RAAC. The group will meet again at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 prior to the Financial Forum to approve the minutes from Wednesday.
