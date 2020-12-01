READING - Cummings Properties recently donated $1,000 to the Reading Garden Club in recognition of its ongoing efforts to beautify the town’s prominent civic spaces and various streetscapes.
The receipt of this money was made possible by the Woburn-based property manager’s unique giving program that honors colleagues, long term clients and tenants, and other selected associates of the Cummings organization by contributing $1000 to the local charity of their choice.
“The Club would like to thank the Cummings organization and Innovations in Optics for this generous donation,” officials from the non-profit, which was founded in 1956, said in a recent news release.
Through Cummings Community Giving, Cummings seeks to support the communities where staff members, clients and other valued associates live and work.
This year Innovations in Optics has designated the Reading Garden Club as their recipient to support their work in Civic Beautification in the town of Reading. Innovations in Optics is located in Cummings Park in Woburn and is a leading innovator in the area of high brightness LED products.
The Reading Garden Club is a non-profit club that has as its mission the two goals of encouraging an active interest in horticulture among the amateur gardeners in the community and to further the knowledge of beautifying town and home.
“The Club would like to thank the Cummings Organization and Innovations in Optics for this generous donation.Open to all residents of the community, membership on the Garden Club is limited to 49 active members, while a handful of long-timers have been designated as sustaining or honorary members. Annual dues are $45, and the club tries to meet at least twice a year to discuss activities related to horticulture, conservation, and sustainability.
Members are encouraged to join one of the Reading Garden Club’s 11 committees, which manager the adopt-an-island program, a civic beautification initiative that maintains plantings around town hall, and other group activities such as the publication of a monthly newsletter.
The organization usually runs an annual plant sale on the Town Common each May, and it is also behind the garden arrangements at the Depot and Parker Tavern.
A number of years ago, the Reading Garden Club established its Adopt-and-Island program when members of its AAI Committee accepted responsibility for one of the numerous median-strips or traffic islands along major Reading thoroughfares.
Since that time, nearly 50 volunteers have stepped up to manage 100 such sites throughout Reading.
