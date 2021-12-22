By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - Town officials recently agreed to join the list of municipal plaintiffs who stand to receive a portion of a $537 million legal settlement being offered to resolve a series of local and state opioid epidemic lawsuits.
During a gathering last week in Town Hall, Town Manager Robert LeLacheur convinced the Select Board to join the growing list of cities and towns which stand to receive direct payments from the country’s three largest distributors of prescription painkillers like Oxycodone.
“We’ve certainly been impacted by opioids as a community. It’s important that given they’ll be a settlement, that we participate in it,” said Select Board member Mark Dockser prior to last week’s unanimous vote.
Johnson & Johnson, as well as other drugmakers like Oxycontin creator Purdue Pharma, were also included as defendants in the suits after being blamed for triggering a national overdose and addictions crisis that has claimed thousands of Massachusetts’ lives.
According to LeLacheur, under a settlement being offered by Cardinal, McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, and a Johnson and Johnson subsidiary, the state and other municipal parties will automatically be entitled to a still undetermined share of the so-called “abatement funds”.
Most likely, says the Select Board, any money received by the community will be steered towards drug awareness and treatment efforts coordinated by groups like the Reading Coalition for Prevention and Support.
Reading had faced a Jan. 2 deadline to join the lawsuit, which was originally filed sometime in 2018 by a group of attorneys from the Massachusetts Opioid Litigation Attorneys (MOLA) on behalf of 125 cities and towns.
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey also sued the same group of drug distributors and big pharma companies on behalf of the Commonwealth, and the financial award now being offered would reportedly end that civil case as well as a number of mirroring lawsuits filed by states and municipalities across the nation.
“This is an issue town counsel and I have been working on for several months and it has now reached the end of the last stage,” LeLacheur explained. “There are two options the board has. One is to join a class action lawsuit tonight. If the town does not want to join that lawsuit, it can litigate separately.”
“Both [Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey], town counsel, and certainly myself believe it’s more effective to join the class-action suit,” the town manager continued.
In total, according to public information posted about the national settlement offer, the drug makers and distributors have agreed to set aside at least $26 billion for state, county, and municipal governments across the country.
According to Healey, local cities and towns like Reading will receive at least 15 percent of an estimated $537 million in funding being set aside over the nest 18 years to “abate” the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts.
“Under the default terms of the national settlements, Massachusetts municipalities that join…would directly receive 15% of the total abatement funds, divided among the municipalities,” Healey’s office explained in a recent press release posted online. “We anticipate Massachusetts municipalities will receive considerably more than the 15% default.”
“Lawyers and experts in the national opioid litigation developed the allocation model based on nationally available federal data on opioid use disorder, overdose deaths and 2006-2016 opioid shipments into Massachusetts, by region and community,” the attorney general further elaborates in the recent statement on the settlement deal.
Looking to recoup funding spent battling an opioid epidemic that has now raged for about two-and-a-half decades, plaintiffs in the lawsuits accused drugmakers like Purdue Pharma of deliberately misleading patients about the severely addictive qualities of opioid-based drugs.
Back in 2014, city leaders in Chicago, Illinois. became the first to back the filing of a federal lawsuit against drug makers like Pudue Pharma, which developed the potent OxyContin brand painkiller that resulted in an initiate wave of opioid-abuse and dependence across the nation beginning in 1995.
Proponents of initiating legal action contend drug-makers like Purdue Pharma not only waited far too long to acknowledge the addictive risks of the drugs, but in extreme cases, actually advised doctors to prescribe more painkillers to anyone who exhibited signs of becoming addicted to the medication.
In December of 2017, the town of Greenfield, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, became the first community in the state to file a lawsuit against drug makers.
According to records maintained by the Mass. Department of Public Health, between 2000 and 2020, more than 21,880 Massachusetts residents have succumbed to fatal opioid-related overdoses.
At least 25 of those casualties occurred within Reading since 2012. Many more non-fatal overdoses were recorded within the community during the same timeframe, and based upon readily available DPH statistics, during a three-year period between 2017 and 2019, local authorities responded to at least 70 non-fatal, opioid-related, overdose emergencies.
In a scenario that has played out across thousands of homes across the state, many individuals who were prescribed opiate-based painkillers eventually turned to cheaper alternatives like heroin after being cut-off from their pill supplies by doctors.
In a disturbing trend that continues to this day, the state’s narcotics detectives nearly a decade ago began noticing that drug cartels were increasingly spiking their “heroin” supply with a far more potent synthetic narcotic known as fentanyl.
Over the past 10 years, as fentanyl has almost entirely supplanted the heroin supply within New England, the number of fatal overdoses in Massachusetts has more than quadrupled to more than 2,000 deaths a year.
According to Mass. DPH officials, last year, traces of fentanyl was found in the bloodstreams of nearly 92 percent of the 1,937 overdose death cases counted within the state.
