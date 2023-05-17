READING - Though creating an emergency access road to the land could prove tricky, town Conservation Agent Chuck Tirone recently identified roughly three-acres of dry land off of Symonds Way that could be used for new fields, a dog park, or passive recreational uses.
During the Select Board’s most recent meeting in Town Hall, the wetlands expert provided some insight about the condition of the land behind the old Symonds Field baseball diamond as the board considers whether to expand the charge of the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC).
Asked to furnish additional information about a 10-acre slice of a larger 25-acre parcel purchased from Reading’s Zanni family back in 2019, Tirone described the isolated dry spot as being buried in a wooded area behind the baseball diamond. According to Conservation Commission expert, the area is almost entirely surrounded by dense vegetation and wetlands that extend behind the Burbank Ice Arena’s parking areas and lead to what is commonly referred to as Cedar Swamp.
Complicating the picture, a series of wetlands separate the baseball field from the second three-acres of land, an obstacle which would make it difficult to create an emergency access road or trail leading to the space.
But with a little bit of ingenuity - including perhaps an Article 97 land swap - he believed the town might be able to find a suitable use for the space.
“When I originally heard SWEC wanted to look at additional land, I focused on the second parcel given by the Zanni’s, which is in back of the baseball diamond,” he explained. “There is about three-acres of land back there that’s dry and usable, but to get there, there’s about 200-feet of wetlands crossings. So it would be very tough to get a road back there.”
To date, SWEC, formed in the fall of 2022 to study and recommend what the town should do with the newly acquired land, has focused almost exclusively on another 15-acres of land that sits on the opposite side of Symonds Way.
However, the development potential for that space - a large portion of which was once used as a construction material stockyard - is also severely limited. Besides containing potential environmental contamination, the second 15-acre swath of land is also pocketed with wetlands, while the abutting Reading Rifle and Revolver Club also enjoys easement rights on a portion of the land that contains Ridge Road.
Based upon town officials’ best guess, only 2.5 acres of the land on the opposite side of Symonds Way could be used for an actual development with a building.
Given those limitations, SWEC officials earlier this month agreed they should be able to expand their study scope to include town land that is currently being leased by the skating rink, the Symonds Field area, and any other municipal parcels nearby.
According to Tirone, the three-acres of land he identified could be accessed in two ways. Under the most costly option, a 200-foot long walkway - including a bridge over the wetlands - could be constructed entirely within the Zanni holding’s borders.
A cheaper but more complicated process would involve a so-called Article 97 land swap, whereby the state Legislature would be asked to remove a constitutionally-protected parkland label from a small sliver of conservation land where a shorter 50-foot access road could be constructed to the dry area. In exchange, Reading would have to identify a similarly-sized parcel to swap out and designate as a protected Article 97 property.
Town Meeting and the Conservation Commission would also have endorse the Article 97 swap before the Home Rule petition could be considered by state politicians.
“It doesn’t have to be a paved road. The bare minimum you’d need is a bridge and an access road so [public safety personnel] could get there. Everybody else could just walk there,” the conservation agent suggested.
“So that won’t work for something like a senior center, but it could work for recreational-type activities,” Select Board member Karen Herrick later clarified.
A recent public survey commissioned by SWEC members did find considerable public interest in creating new athletic fields or passive hiking trails in the area. SWEC officials, at least some of whom are also interested in exploring the use of land behind the ice rink’s parking lot, have also pointed out that the construction of another indoor athletic space also ranked high amongst the survey’s proffered future uses.
Though the site wasn’t a favored location for a new senior center, Select Board member Mark Dockser has insisted that SWEC entertain that use, should it be allowed to expand its study scope to include other parcels of land.
“I want to make sure that as part of the recommendation that comes back, they’d think more about community center activities,” he said.
The Select Board is expected to vote later this month on the SWEC request to broaden its mission.
