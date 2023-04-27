READING - Town Meeting members earlier this week sanctioned a series of current fiscal year spending adjustments which add a net $570,290 to Reading’s $130.8 million budget.
Addressing the assembly in RMHS’s auditorium on Monday night about Article 5, Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained the financial measure will balance out the FY’23 budget by approving a series of interdepartmental transfers and the influx of $388,500 in fresh cash. The proposal also appropriates $21,790 in funding from a opioid legal settlement to offset expenses incurred this year by the Reading Coalition for Prevention and Support.
Town Meeting members, who routinely deal with a boilerplate version of the budget balancing measure each spring as the start of a new fiscal year approaches, passed the article overwhelmingly following little debate.
According to Maltez, roughly $600,000 of the approximate $737,300 in general fund budget increases were being driven by four line-items related to unanticipated personnel retirements, the renewal of a liability insurance policy for the old town dump site of of Walkers’ Brook Road, and inflation-related increases in various public works department costs.
Specifically, $275,000 in new spending will cover wages being paid out to three firefighters who are retiring after becoming disabled-on-the-job and an unspecified number of veteran police officers who are entitled to sick/vacation leave payouts after giving sixth-months notice of their eventual retirements from the local force.
According to Maltez, though Reading technically already has the $100,000 needed to cover the firefighter retirements, the town technically needs that personnel budget funding to hire three new recruits.
“This year, we had a higher than expected number of retirements of high-ranking officers. By contract, we are required to pay for vacation time if someone retires and gives six-months notice,” the town manager later said of the $175,000 sick leave buyback.
Another significant $111,000 budget adjustment will largely pay the bill for renewing a 10-year insurance policy that will cover any pollution-related lawsuits or claims made against the community in regards to the old town dump site. Explaining the old dump is now the site of the Jordan’s Furniture building off of Walkers Brook Drive, Maltez says the policy will cover claims of up to $5 million.
“We don’t foresee any issues with pollution claims,” later stressed the town manager.
The last major category of new budget spending related to $214,500 in adjustments being made to handle inflation-driven increases in DPW line-items for fuel, supplies and equipment, and architectural service costs.
Other smaller adjustments for unexpected FY’23 budget needs included:
• $50,000 in additional funding to cover potential overruns in Reading’s snow and ice accounts;
• A $35,000 increase to the town’s assessment from Essex North Shore or “Essex Aggie” Vocational School (an additional six students from Reading are being educated there);
•and a $30,000 expense related to implementing town computer network security enhancements.
Those unexpected costs are being partially offset by major personnel or salary line-item savings, including $155,000 saved by overhauling Town Hall’s administrative and public services divisions. Another $150,000 will be transferred from DPW salary accounts to offset other line-items after a series of job vacancies were left unfilled at the outset of this year. Another $7,000 in offsets comes from wage savings due to vacancies in Reading’s financial offices.
The last $15,000 offset relates to savings realized during a recent street light project.
Article 5 also includes a $160,000 in FY’23 budget adjustments being made to cover various water and sewer department needs. All of that extra money is being appropriated directly from Reading’s water and sewer enterprise accounts, which is funded by local residents’ water and sewer bill payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.