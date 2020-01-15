READING – According to figures released by Town Clerk Laura Gemme, there will be three contested races on the March 3 Town Election ballot. Twelve candidates returned nomination papers to be included on the ballot by the deadline late yesterday afternoon. It is still possible that the number of candidates may change as they have until January 30th to withdraw from a race.
Several potential candidates apparently changed their mind about seeking an elected post and did not return their nomination papers. They are current Select Board member who several months ago announced he would not seek a third term, John Halsey, who did not return nomination papers for either the three year or one year seats on the School Committee and Jason Clarke who did not return nomination papers to the Town Clerk’s Office to run for Library Trustee.
In other political maneuvering Finance Committee member Shawn Brandt did not return his nomination papers for the three year term on the School Committee but did file for the one year term, becoming the lone candidate for that post. Similarly Carla Nazzaro did not file for the one year School Committee seat and returned her nomination papers for the three year School Committee term.
The Town-wide races on the ballot appear below.
Board of Library Trustees vote for two
3 Years Nina E Pennacchio 94 Eastway
3 Years Monette Dugas Verrier 30 Kurchian Lane
Municipal Light Board Vote for one
3 Years Robert Coulter 91 Arcadia Avenue
3 Years Vivek K Soni 147 Johnson Woods Drive
School Committee vote for 2
3 Years W Megan Fidler-Carey 64 Charles Street
3 Year Carla J Nazzaro 32 Red Gate Lane
3 years Erin E Gaffen 15 Hemlock Road
School Committee vote for 1
1 Year 8 Shawn Brandt 231 Franklin Street
Select Board Vote for 2
3 Years Andrew S Friedmann 27 Hillcrest Road
3 Years Carlo Bacci 494 Main Street
3 Years Karen Gately Herrick 9 Dividence Road
Moderator vote for 1
1 Year Alan E Foulds 9 Ide Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.