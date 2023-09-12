READING - The Select Board will tonight consider a proposal from a local pickleball advocacy group to add a series of temporary courts by the Burbank Arena parking lot off of Symonds Way.
According to documentation included in the audience packet for the Select Board’s regularly scheduled meeting tonight in Town Hall at 7 p.m., the Reading Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) is scheduled to make their pitch at 9 p.m. tonight.
Per the proposal, as many as eight new pickleball courts would be established in the parking lot adjacent to the skating rink.
The group has acknowledged the playing areas would be designated as temporary, as town officials, including members of the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, are exploring a series of redevelopment options for a series of town-owned land parcels in the larger area.
“There is minimal site work or changes to the property needed to create a temporary solution that does not disrupt long-term plans for the property,” a slide from a RPPA presentation explains.
The forthcoming RPPA request comes as sport enthusiasts have run into difficulty in finding an appropriate public space to recreate within Reading due to concerns about noise and other potential nuisances.
Last spring, the Recreation Commission killed a proposal to establish several pickle ball courts at Sturges Park in reaction to noise concerns voiced by area abutters. The RPPA, whose members urged the Recreation Commission to squash the plan due to that neighborhood feedback, ran into nearly identical issues when exploring an alternative proposal to create dual-line neighborhood courts at Washington Park.
In yet the latest setback to the movement, town officials have recently removed four pickleball courts from the master plan for the Birch Meadow Park expansion project. Before that longstanding design component was yanked from conceptual renderings over the summer, RPPA advocates had been hoping to see the courts constructed during phase 2 of the park undertaking next year.
Representatives from the non-profit say as many as 400 town residents are currently looking to play pickleball on a regular basis, but opportunities to do so in Reading are limited.
