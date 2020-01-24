READING – Neighbors od the former Daniels House Nursing Home appeared before the Select Board last night in opposition to the planned conversion of the facility into a sober home.
The former nursing home is located at 59 Middlesex Ave. across from the Reading Library. Town Manager Bob LeLacheur announced a neighborhood public meeting on the conversion will be held January 30th at the library at 7 p.m. He said the Process Recovery Centers of New Hampshire had said they would attend the meeting to explain their plans. The firm is leasing the building from the new owner who reportedly also agreed to attend the meeting.
John Means of Cape Cod Ave. and a couple other residents spoke at the meeting. He spoke in concern for safety of the children walking in the area of the library and felt it was not the right place for 27 unknown tennants of the rehab facility and was asking for help for the “preservation of the family tight knit neighborhood.
Amy Nagy of Grand street also spoke over her concern that Sober Homes were not regulated and were a “protected class” and worried that the people seeking help from the for profit sober house would be hanging out in the library.
The Select Board made no commitment on the matter which LeLacheur termed “a very complex legal issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.