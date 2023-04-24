READING - Though two ballots did change hands, Town Clerk Laura Gemme and Reading’s Board of Registrars on Saturday re-confirmed the election day victories of Select Board incumbents Karen Herrick and Carlo Bacci.
Following what is believed to be Reading’s first municipal election recount in history at RMHS’ auditorium on Saturday morning, the Board of Registrars did surprisingly declare that two votes originally cast for Bacci were improperly counted towards Herrick and third Select Board candidate Melissa Murphy’s totals on April 4.
However, those errors once corrected only widened Bacci’s narrow five-vote lead over Murphy to a seven vote margin-of-victory. Meanwhile, the extra votes for Bacci were insufficient to overcome Herrick’s status as the top vote-getter in the overall Select Board’s race.
As a result of the recount findings, the following revisions were made to the official 2023 municipal election results:
• Herrick, who heading into Saturday’s recount had 2,430 votes, lost one ballot and finishes with 2,529 ballots of support;
• Bacci, who on election day finished with 2,392 votes, is now certified as having captured 2,394 ballots of support;
• and Murphy, who narrowly missed winning a seat on the Select Board with an election day total of 2,387 votes, had her total count readjusted to 2,386 ballots of support.
As widely expected, the Board of Registrars over the weekend also re-certified the outcome of the Library Board of Trustee race during municipal elections earlier this month.
The registrars for the library trustee race concluded on Saturday that all ballots were properly tallied by voting machines during the initial election day count on April 4.
As a result, incumbent Monette Verrier and new Library Trustee Christian Popp remain as the first and second-place finishers in the four-way contest for two seats on the board. The library race recount had been formally requested by distant third-place finisher Brian Curry, who in order to see the April 4 results overturned, needed to pick up an unlikely 568 additional votes.
The Select Board race proved a much tighter affair, as Bacci’s narrow five-vote lead over Murphy heading into Saturday’s recount proceedings was the closest Select Board race since municipal elections in 2017, when John Halsey beat Kevin Sexton by an identical five-vote margin.
In the wake of Saturday’s outcome, Murphy, who on April 11 asked the Board of Registrars to take another look at the Select Board tallies, voiced her full confidence in the recount process and thanked Gemme and Reading’s other election workers for their professionalism.
“Although the result was not what I hoped for, I am proud of our campaign. We remained committed to the issues and ideas that we believed in, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this democratic process,” the Van Norden Road resident stated in a message to supporters over the weekend.
“I want to thank all town staff, town election staff, and, especially, Laura Gemme, who worked tirelessly to ensure a fair and transparent election. It is because of your dedication that our community can have faith in the integrity of the process,” she added.
